CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Website launched to highlight violence against media in Pakistan

dallassun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKarachi [Pakistan], November 3 (ANI): After the arrest of two dozen journalists, a collective forum of editors and news directors in Pakistan has launched a website to check the Imran khan-led government's crackdown against the media. According to Dawn, the team of Editors for Safety (EFS) in collaboration with...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times-Leader

Violence erupts at Islamists rally in Pakistan, killing 4

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Violent clashes erupted between Pakistan’s security forces and Islamists in the eastern city of Lahore on Friday, killing at least two policemen and two demonstrators, a police spokesman and witnesses said. The incident happened after thousands of Islamists launched their “long march” from the city toward...
PROTESTS
KEYT

Bombing in Myanmar city highlights escalating violence

BANGKOK (AP) — Midday bombings have injured at least nine people near a busy government office in Myanmar’s second biggest city. The attack appears to be the latest by militants opposed to the country’s military rulers. Witnesses say two explosions rocked an area near the Road Transport Administration Department in Mandalay, damaging at least 14 motorbikes. A group calling itself the Special Attacking Force (Upper Burma) says it had carried out the bombing to deprive the military government of revenue from fees and taxes to buy bullets. Other attacks by foes of the government were also reported Wednesday on social media and news websites sympathetic to the opposition. Shootings and bombings in Myanmar’s cities and armed clashes in the countryside are daily occurrences.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Pakistan govt toughens its stance after violence by banned group

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan’s National Security Committee vowed on Friday to crack down on a banned Islamist group if violent protests continue, toughening up its rhetoric after at least seven police were killed in clashes over the past week. Thousands of activists from the Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) movement have been...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

‘No one is listening’: Demonstrators storm courts to highlight police violence against women

Hundreds of rape alarms could be heard screeching while vivid green and purple smoke billowed outside the historic Royal Courts of Justice on Tuesday afternoon.Scores of protesters descended on the 139-year-old towering Victorian gothic building to voice their fears about police treatment of women.Sisters Uncut, a feminist direct action group, stormed into the landmark to deliver a complaint condemning the police for violence perpetrated against women within their own ranks.While security guards grabbed demonstrators, causing many to shout in shock, banners adorned with the words ‘Met Police Blood on Your Hands!’ blew in the wind.“I am here to raise...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Imran Khan
dallassun.com

Pakistan: Advocate challenges 'illegal' fuel price hike in Lahore court

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 6 (ANI): An advocate from Pakistan's Lahore on Saturday challenged the federal government's recent hike in petrol prices in the High Court and called it "illegal". The increase in fuel prices was never approved by the cabinet which makes it unconstitutional, Samaa TV reported citing the petition.
WORLD
dallassun.com

Pak opposition alliance PDM to hold country-wide anti-inflation protests against Imran Khan govt

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 7 (ANI): A multi-party opposition alliance - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Saturday decided to hold country-wide anti-inflation protests against Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. According to a statement issued by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and the alliance's Secretary-General, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PDM...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

NSAs of India, France discuss cooperation in Indo-Pacific, terror threats emanating from Afghanistan at strategic talks in Paris

By Naveen KapoorParis [France], November 6 (ANI): National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met his French counterpart for annual strategic dialogue between the two countries in Paris today. Doval co-chairs the strategic dialogue with Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the Republic of France, Emmanuel Macron. The French delegation...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#Newspapers#Media Matters#Karachi#Ani#The Karachi Press Club#Efs#Army Public School#The Freedom Network
dallassun.com

Islamic Emirate interim FM Muttaqi likely to visit Islamabad in coming days

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 7 (ANI): Islamic Emirate Interim Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi is likely to visit Islamabad in the coming days to reset the ties following the Taliban's takeover of Kabul in August this year. Official sources told The Express Tribune that the visit of Muttaqi was on the...
ASIA
Augusta Free Press

Launching a career: The power of social media

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. CNNMoney added social media marketing jobs to their list of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Jobs, citing a 9 percent rise in job growth over 10 years. According to LinkedIn, the number of social media positions advertised on the network has increased by 1357% since 2010, indicating even faster growth over the last decade. According to the Pew Research Centre, by fostering connections with colleagues and resources all over the world, these digital platforms have the potential to boost worker productivity.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
wmleader.com

‘No more boosters:’ WHO chief blasts coronavirus vaccine distribution inequality

Analysis-Country by country, scientists eye beginning of an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the devastating Delta variant surge eases in many regions of the world, scientists are charting when, and where, COVID-19 will transition to an endemic disease in 2022 and beyond, according to Reuters interviews with over a dozen leading disease experts. They expect that the first countries to emerge from the pandemic will have had some combination of high rates of vaccination and natural immunity among people who were infected with the coronavirus, such as the United States, the UK, Portugal and India. “We think between now and the end of 2022, this is the point where we get control over this virus … where we can significantly reduce severe disease and death,” Maria Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist leading the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVID-19 response, told Reuters.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Hollywood Gossip

Ariela Weinberg Heads to Kenya: Has Biniyam Already Ghosted Her?

When Ariela Weinberg told Biniyam Shibre that she would never return to Ethiopia, she meant it. It wasn't solely because Biniyam cheated while their baby got surgery, though that was a huge factor. Ari warned him that to get their relationship back on track, they would need to move to...
WORLD
The Jewish Press

Right-Wing Group Changes Jerusalem’s Street Signs to Protest Government’s Altering of Zionist Values

The Chotam (Seal) organization this week launched a campaign warning of the changes introduced by the Lapid-Bennett government which turn Israel the Jewish State into Israel the state of all its citizens. The campaign attached new names to street signs in Jerusalem, bearing the names of groups and individuals associated with the country’s path away from its Zionist values.
PROTESTS
dexerto.com

Fortnite servers are being shut down as Chinese “test” ends

Fortnite’s servers in China are shutting down on November 15 after an announcement was released on the Fortnite China official website. Fortnite in China is a very different game than the Fortnite the rest of the world is used to. Epic Games has made tons of changes to their battle royale to appeal to the Chinese market and laws the country has around video games.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy