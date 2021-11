On behalf of the entire team behind the Brent Spence Bridge Emergency Repair project, we want to sincerely thank everyone who voted for Kentucky in the America’s Transportation Awards. While it did not win the People’s Choice Award, the project did receive another award on Tuesday. The American Society of Highway Engineers – Great Lakes Region announced the Brent Spence Bridge Emergency Repair project as “Outstanding Highway Project 2020 – Under $5 Million in Construction Cost”! We’re honored to share this award with our partners and community members who rallied together in a time of crisis to reopen this major thoroughfare - a project of a lifetime.

MADISON, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO