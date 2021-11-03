USC's Quarterback Uncertainty Continues Heading Into Arizona State

As the USC Trojans prepare for their ninth game of the 2021 season, who will start at quarterback still remains unknown.

Interim head coach Donte Williams kept things vague on Monday when asked directly who would get the start against Arizona State.

"We'll continue to assess that as it gets closer, closer to game time," Williams said. "Arizona State provides certain issues that we've got to make sure we're able to handle."

Last week offensive coordinator Graham Harrell utilized both veteran Kedon Slovis and freshman Jaxson Dart in the game. While Slovis got the start, Dart saw a significant amount of reps against the Wildcats.

As of Monday, neither player had a clear picture on the game plan moving forward, but both players are hoping to gain some clarity as the week goes on.

"I haven't talked specifics with coach this week about that yet, but again I go out here and try to execute the best I can," Slovis said. The way you practice carries over into the game."

USA TODAY

"I think we're going to have conversations throughout the week, and the coaches are going to be super upfront with us, and we're going to be informed the whole week," said Dart.

The USC Trojans take on the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 6 in Tempe, AZ. The [4-4] Men of Troy are looking for their fifth win of the 2021 season.

