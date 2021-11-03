CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

USC's Quarterback Uncertainty Continues Heading Into Arizona State

By Claudette Montana Pattison
AllTrojans
AllTrojans
 9 days ago

As the USC Trojans prepare for their ninth game of the 2021 season, who will start at quarterback still remains unknown.

Interim head coach Donte Williams kept things vague on Monday when asked directly who would get the start against Arizona State.

"We'll continue to assess that as it gets closer, closer to game time," Williams said. "Arizona State provides certain issues that we've got to make sure we're able to handle."

Last week offensive coordinator Graham Harrell utilized both veteran Kedon Slovis and freshman Jaxson Dart in the game. While Slovis got the start, Dart saw a significant amount of reps against the Wildcats.

As of Monday, neither player had a clear picture on the game plan moving forward, but both players are hoping to gain some clarity as the week goes on.

"I haven't talked specifics with coach this week about that yet, but again I go out here and try to execute the best I can," Slovis said. The way you practice carries over into the game."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=106nmU_0ckwgo0F00
USA TODAY

"I think we're going to have conversations throughout the week, and the coaches are going to be super upfront with us, and we're going to be informed the whole week," said Dart.

The USC Trojans take on the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 6 in Tempe, AZ. The [4-4] Men of Troy are looking for their fifth win of the 2021 season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=025h4D_0ckwgo0F00

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Comments / 0

Related
fox40jackson.com

Coach confirms Spencer Rattler will be leaving Oklahoma

Caleb Williams’ tornadic-like run through Oklahoma has one-time Sooner savior, Spencer Rattler, twisting his way out of Norman. In a widely expected move, the sophomore quarterback, who has gone from Heisman hopeful to backup, plans to leave the Sooner program sooner rather than later. His personal coach confirmed the decision, calling it a “no-brainer.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Big Kentucky News

In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Assistant Coach Reacts To Getting Fired

The Nebraska football program doubled down on its commitment to head coach Scott Frost on Monday, but reports warned that other personnel changes were coming down the pipe. Those rumors were confirmed a short while later. The Cornhuskers released four assistant coaches on Monday with just two games left in...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Harrell
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Alabama won't make College Football Playoff

SEC analyst and renowned radio personality Paul Finebaum is jumping off the Alabama bandwagon after the Crimson Tide’s upset loss at Texas A&M last Saturday. Appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Finebaum was asked if No. 5 Alabama would be one of the 4 College Football Playoff teams at the end of the season.
ALABAMA STATE
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
thecomeback.com

NFL referee appears to make contact with Bears player to justify taunting penalty

Complaining that the referees are taking an NFL game into their own hands and deciding the outcome is overdone and usually a bit dramatic. But on Monday Night, one NFL referee appeared to quite literally insert himself into the action to justify a taunting penalty at a critical moment in the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Arizona State Sun Devils#Troy#American Football#Social Media#Twitter
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Former TCU coach Gary Patterson reportedly told team he was 'untouchable'

TCU shocked the college football world last month by parting ways with Gary Patterson, the most legendary head coach in school history. While the Horned Frogs had fallen off as of late, Patterson’s success in the past had many believing he would get to go out on his own terms. It appears it might have even caught Patterson off-guard as well, as he reportedly told his players that he was, “untouchable,” at TCU and the school would fire his assistants before him.
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Chris Simms shares troubling story about NFL referee Tony Corrente

NFL referee Tony Corrente has faced a lot of criticism this week for a taunting penalty he called in the Chicago Bears-Pittsburgh Steelers game on Monday night. Many people disagreed with the call, but the problem for others is that they felt Corrente had it out for the player he flagged. Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms is among those who believe that is what happened.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Ohio State coach Larry Johnson mocked James Franklin before Penn State game

Ohio State associate head coach Larry Johnson poked fun at Penn State head coach James Franklin ahead of Saturday’s huge game. Saturday night will feature a huge matchup in the Big Ten. The Ohio State Buckeyes are on a mission to make it to the College Football Playoff, while the Penn State Nittany Lions look to end those aspirations with a win on Saturday night.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Kyler Murray News

Last Sunday, the Cardinals took care of business against the 49ers despite star quarterback Kyler Murray being inactive due to an ankle injury. As of now, it seems like the Cardinals may have to suit up without Murray this Sunday as well. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport recently announced that...
NFL
AllTrojans

Notre Dame Preparing For Two USC Quarterbacks

The USC Trojans travel to South Bend for their seventh game of the 2021 season, taking on long-time rival Notre Dame. While most things are set in stone for the Trojans, uncertainty at the quarterback position persists. Interim head coach Donte Williams refused to explicitly name a starter on Thursday, when asked if veteran QB Kedon Slovis would lead the Men of Troy on Saturday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

Between a slew of injuries and some recent roster moves, the Cleveland Browns have an opening on their roster. And they’re filling that most recent opening with a veteran running back. On Wednesday, the Browns made a small flurry of roster moves. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was designated for return while Nick...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

NFL announces punishment for Packers, Aaron Rodgers

The NFL has decided on punishments for the Green Bay Packers and a few of their players over COVID-19 protocol violations. The league fined the Packers $300,000. Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard were each fined $14,650. ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the Packers were told that future violations could result in...
NFL
AllTrojans

USC WR Drake London Suffers Injury Against Arizona

USC wide receiver Drake London suffered a devastating injury against the Arizona Wildcats on October, 30 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart subbed in for junior gunslinger Kedon Slovis and threw a six-yard pass to wideout Drake London for a USC touchdown. London landed in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllTrojans

AllTrojans

Los Angeles, CA
739
Followers
713
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTrojans is a FanNation channel covering USC athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy