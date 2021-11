PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fletcher Cox made it clear following the Eagles’ loss in Las Vegas that he didn’t like the scheme or how he was utilized. Then last week against the Lions, the defense looked different. Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon made some changes in the 44-6 win over the Lions. The Eagles had six sacks and a fumble return for a touchdown on Sunday. Cox says Gannon has been receptive to the criticism and the defense is in a good place. Cox also commented on the trade rumors that were going around before the NFL trade deadline earlier this week. He says he was...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO