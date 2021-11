Gov. Asa Hutchinson has proclaimed the month of November as Arkansas Soybean Month — a time to celebrate and recognize a large part of Arkansas’ economy. “Our number one row crop is soybean. When agriculture is our number one industry in Arkansas and soybean is the largest part of that, it deserves a month of recognition and expression of appreciation to the farmers that contribute to our way of life and to our economy,” Hutchinson says.

