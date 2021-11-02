CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson Police Investigating Homicide

Cover picture for the articleJackson police are investigating a Tuesday morning homicide. Police reports said officers were called around 9:00, to a...

CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Police Investigating Two Shootings, One Deadly, In Swissvale

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SWISSVALE (KDKA) — Police are investigating if two shootings that happened in Swissvale overnight are connected. These happened within minutes and a mile of each other. One of the shootings was deadly. According to Allegheny County Police, one person is dead and another is recovering in a hospital after the shooting. It happened at two different locations in Swissvale. Police say it was around 1:05 this morning when they were called to the 100 block of Smokey Wood Drive. They found a 23-year-old man who was shot in the torso. He was taken to a hospital where he died. There is no word yet on his identity. About 20 minutes later, officers were sent to the 7500 block of Washington Avenue. They found a 22-year-old man shot in the stomach. He was sent to a hospital and is listed in stable condition. County police continue to investigate. Detectives are trying to determine if the shootings are related. Police have not given any word about suspects so far. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS DFW

DeSoto Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Southeast Area Of City

DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – DeSoto Police are investigating a pre-dawn double shooting at a house on Eldorado Drive that has left one man dead and sent another into emergency surgery before being placed under police custody. DeSoto Police responded to 911 calls of shots fired at 6:20 a.m. on Nov. 5 and found a wounded man, later identified as Kristian Tyerone Smith, 22, lying on the pavement outside while another, Wendon Lekeith Blair, 25, was found wounded and unresponsive in the interior of the home. Blair died at the scene. While specific details of the shooting are still being investigated, the initial belief is that an altercation broke out between the two men concerning a woman who was attending a small gathering at that location. Smith came to the door demanding to see the woman, police said and reportedly shot Blair when he wasn’t allowed inside. Blair was able to return fire, striking Smith before Blair died. DeSoto Police have reassured the public that there is no related threat to residents in the community.  
DESOTO, TX
WGN News

29-year-old man shot to death on South Side

CHICAGO — A 29-year-old man was shot to death in the city’s West Englewood community area Friday night, according to police. Police said the man was driving in a vehicle in the 2100 block of West 71st Street at approximately 6 p.m. when a car pulled up behind him and two occupants inside exited and […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
NewsBreak
The Independent

Ahmaud Arbery: Police told McMichaels Black jogger wasn’t a burglar days before shooting, prosecutor says

The white father and son accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were told by police that he wasn’t a burglar just days before they chased the Black 25-year-old and shot him dead in the street, according to prosecutors.Senior assistant district attorney Linda Dunikoski said in the prosecution’s opening statements on Friday morning that Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael knew there was no evidence Mr Arbery had stolen anything from a home under construction in the neighbourhood. The prosecutor also shared statements from the suspects where they admitted they did not believe he had stolen anything.“I don’t think the guy...
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Pittsburgh Police Officer On South Side

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A New Jersey man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a Pittsburgh Police officer overnight on East Carson Street. Police say they had been called around 1 a.m. Saturday to settle a dispute between a tow truck operator and a driver who was upset his vehicle was being towed. Police accuse the driver, 21-year-old Ithiel Horton, of striking the officer in the face, causing the officer’s lip to bleed, before fleeing on foot. He was later arrested. He is facing charges of Aggravated Assault, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct and Public Drunkenness. Additionally, a 19-year-old Michelle Pilyugin, a New York resident, is also facing charges of False Identification to Law Enforcement, Disorderly Conduct, two counts of Carrying a False Identification Card, Public Drunkenness and Underage Drinking in connection to the incident. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
cbslocal.com

Man Found Dead In What Police Believe Was Dog Attack

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are investigating what appears to be a deadly mauling by a dog in McKeesport. Allegheny County Homicide is investigating a death believed to be the result of a dog attack, McKeesport Police Captain of Detectives Christopher Halaszynski said. NewsChopper 2 flew over Grover Street Friday...
MCKEESPORT, PA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Lakeville road rage attack leaves man severely injured

Police are looking for the perpetrator who assaulted and severely injured a 65-year-old man behind a Lakeville Walmart following a road rage incident last week, leaving him hospitalized with a broken leg. The violent encounter occurred about 2 p.m. on Oct. 27, police said in a Facebook posting that includes...
LAKEVILLE, MN
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Police Called to Investigate Fraudulent Check

Union City police were called to investigate a fraudulent check. Police reports said officers were dispatched to First Citizens National Bank, where a man had cashed a check that was determined to be stolen. Reports said a white male presented a check of just over $2,788, on the account of...
UNION CITY, TN
WJBF

One killed, two injured following shooting in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) — One person dead and two others injured following a shooting in Waynesboro on Sunday, November 7. Authorities say the incident happened at 1:30 a.m. on the 700 block of Dowell Ave. In addition to the one person being killed, a second male was shot and suffering from life-threatening injuries. He’s currently […]
WAYNESBORO, GA
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 women fatally shot in Toledo, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two women were fatally shot in northwestern Ohio on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to the Toledo Police Department, authorities received a call just before 7 a.m. EST, WTVG reported. Police were investigating a ShotSpotter alert when they found the women dead from apparent gunshot wounds, the...
TOLEDO, OH
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Christopher Shepersky Stabbed Woman, Held Her Hostage For Hours In Belgrade Home

Editor’s Note: This story previously stated incorrectly that the victim was the suspect’s girlfriend. It was a friend of the suspect’s girlfriend. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A central Minnesota man is charged with stabbing a friend of his girlfriend, then holding her hostage for hours while in a state of methamphetamine-fueled paranoia. Christopher Allen Shepersky, 35, is charged with a count of second-degree assault and a count of false imprisonment in connection with the attack early Monday morning in Belgrade. According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County, the victim told investigators she and Shepersky had been using meth on Halloween night in her...
BELGRADE, MN

