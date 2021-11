THRILLING FINALE: Princeton Day School field hockey player Ally Antonacci, right, battles a Lawrence High player for the ball in the Mercer County Tournament championship game last Thursday night. Senior star Antonacci tallied a goal and an assist in the contest as third-seeded PDS fell 5-4 in overtime to fourth-seeded Lawrence. The Panthers, who fell to 13-4 with the defeat, are next in action when they compete in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Non-Public North sectional where they are seeded fourth and will host fifth-seeded Montclair Kimberley Academy in quarterfinal contest on November 3. (Photo by Frank Wojciechowski)

MERCER COUNTY, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO