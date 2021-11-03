Trump Celebrates Youngkin Win After Railing Against Fraud in Virginia's Election
Trump called for Republicans to "flood" the polls so Youngkin's victory was beyond the margin of "fraud" he believed would...www.newsweek.com
Trump called for Republicans to "flood" the polls so Youngkin's victory was beyond the margin of "fraud" he believed would...www.newsweek.com
Remember when daddy rigged the draft so Bonespurs didn’t have to interrupt his life by serving his country?
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 10