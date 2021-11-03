CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump Celebrates Youngkin Win After Railing Against Fraud in Virginia's Election

By Jenni Fink
Newsweek
Newsweek
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Trump called for Republicans to "flood" the polls so Youngkin's victory was beyond the margin of "fraud" he believed would...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 10

geo-joe
8d ago

Remember when daddy rigged the draft so Bonespurs didn’t have to interrupt his life by serving his country?

Reply(1)
9
MSNBC

Trump's supporters have a bizarre secret password meant to own the libs

A new shibboleth insulting President Joe Biden has been circulating lately among Republican members of Congress, pundits and even weapons manufacturers. The refrain, “Let’s go Brandon,” might sound like an innocuous chant from right-leaning crowds. The Associated Press calls it a “not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the [Republican] party’s base.”
coloradotimesrecorder.com

CO GOP Senate Hopeful Says Voters Now Realize It Was Trump’s ‘Tone of Voice’ That Bugged Them, Not His Policies

A leading Colorado U.S. Senate candidate hopped on the radio last week and basically told Colorado’s swing voters they don’t care about climate change, preserving Obamacare, abortion rights, gun safety, democracy, immigration reform, courts… . Eli Bremer, a former Olympian who’s running (first) to win the Republican primary and (second)...
COLORADO STATE
Orlando Sentinel

Republicans’ election fraud monster suddenly has GOP supervisors worried | Editorial

Alan Hays is upset because his fellow Lake County Republicans are spreading unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about 2020 election fraud. Cry us a river. Hays contributed to America’s present-day conspiratorial psychosis, and now is upset that the Frankenstein’s monster he helped create is rampaging across the countryside. Before Hays became supervisor of elections in Lake County, he was a ...
ORLANDO, FL
CNN

Fact check: Deceptive Republican attack ad uses images from Trump presidency to depict 'chaos' under Biden

Washington (CNN) — A new national television ad from House Republicans' campaign arm deceptively uses images of events that occurred during former President Donald Trump's time in office to attack President Joe Biden's tenure. The 30-second ad from the National Republican Congressional Committee, titled "Chaos," begins with House Speaker Nancy...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
