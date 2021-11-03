CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Segundo, CA

‘She would never just leave’: Investigators look into if Mid-City mom’s disappearance related to financial investigation

By Sandra Mitchell, KTLA Digital Staff
KTLA
KTLA
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16jcai_0ckweRiq00

Heidi Planck hasn’t been seen in more than two weeks, but on Tuesday, investigators were considering new information about the Mid-City mom and whether her disappearance is related to her job as a financial controller.

The 39-year-old’s employer, Camden Capital in El Segundo, is under federal investigation for an alleged $43 million fraud scheme.

The Los Angeles Police Department and federal agents served a search warrant at Planck’s home last week, apparently seeking evidence in the fraud investigation.

Planck’s friends say in the days leading up to her disappearance, she was worried.

“She was really stressed and nervous, but she didn’t go into much detail,” said Planck’s friend Natalie John.

On the day she disappeared, Planck’s home security camera showed her leaving home with her dog. She attended her 10-year-old son’s football game, but abruptly left the game early.

“She didn’t seem agitated. She might have been a little bit antsy. She left with her dog, and she just walked up to us and said, ‘I’m gonna go,'” Planck’s ex-husband Jim Wayne said.

A few hours later, her dog was found wandering around an apartment in downtown L.A. But Planck was nowhere to be found.

Friends said Planck would not willingly leave her 10-year-old son behind.

“She would never do this to her boy. She’s worked so hard, so hard in her custody battle for this little boy,” John said.

“Absolutely abnormal, unlikely,” friend Danielle Nadolny said. “She would never just leave.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

1 man fatally shot, another wounded in Lynwood: Sheriff’s Department

A man was shot and killed in Lynwood Thursday and a second gunshot victim is in a nearby hospital, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced. The 52-year-old man who was killed, whose identity was not released, was shot at about 6:55 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Euclid Avenue, the […]
LYNWOOD, CA
KTLA

Actor Terrence J escapes robbery attempt near Sherman Oaks home

Actor and host Terrence Jenkins was able to escape a robbery attempt near a Sherman Oaks home early Wednesday, officials said. The incident was reported about 3 a.m. as two people in a vehicle apparently pulled up to the driveway of a residence in Sherman Oaks. The two victims then noticed another vehicle behind them, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Segundo, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
El Segundo, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Defendant: Ahmaud Arbery was ‘trapped like a rat’ before slaying

One of the three white men standing trial for the death of Ahmaud Arbery said they had the 25-year-old Black man “trapped like a rat” before he was fatally shot, a police investigator testified Wednesday. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and chased Arbery in a pickup truck after they spotted him running in […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Whittier woman arrested after being found with fake COVID vaccine cards from China: LASD

A woman suspected of possessing and selling counterfeit COVID-19 vaccine cards has been arrested, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday. Detectives began investigating after receiving a tip from the Department of Homeland Security Investigations about fake coronavirus vaccination cards shipped into the U.S. from China, according to a sheriff’s news release. The cards […]
WHITTIER, CA
KTLA

Judge denies L.A. police union’s request to block COVID vaccine mandate

A judge on Wednesday denied a request by the Los Angeles police union that he block the city’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for police officers from taking effect. Having rejected the Police Protective League’s petition for a temporary restraining order, California Superior Court Judge Mitchell L. Beckloff must still rule on a related request for a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Wayne
KTLA

Stolen car with baby inside crashes into power pole in Placer County

A stolen car with a baby inside crashed into a power pole Thursday morning in Northern California but the infant wasn’t seriously hurt and two women were arrested, authorities said. The car with the 7-month-old inside was stolen in Auburn as the baby’s parents were dropping off another child at a daycare center, the Placer […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Arrest made in fatal shooting on 210 Freeway in Arcadia: CHP

After a two-month investigation, a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in a fatal shooting that happened along a freeway in Arcadia, authorities said. Sidney Terrance Johnson, 25, was taken into custody at his home in Los Angeles on Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol reported in a news release. The shooting happened around […]
ARCADIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Football#Camden Capital
KTLA

Man died from likely self-inflicted gunshot wound at Burbank shooting range: Police

Police are investigating a fatal, possibly self-inflicted shooting at an indoor shooting range in Burbank on Wednesday. The shooting was reported at 3:17 p.m. at the Firing-Line Indoor Shooting Ranges located at 1060 N. Lake Street, the Burbank Police Department reported in a news release. “Officers and paramedics arrived on-scene and encountered an adult male […]
BURBANK, CA
KTLA

Crew member files lawsuit in L.A. court against Alec Baldwin, others over ‘Rust’ shooting

The head of lighting on the film “Rust” filed a lawsuit Wednesday over Alec Baldwin’s fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the Western, alleging negligence that caused him “severe emotional distress” that will haunt him forever. Serge Svetnoy said in the suit that the bullet that killed his close friend Hutchins, […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Chief says Astroworld festival security details still unclear as 3 remain critical, including 9-year-old boy

Organizers of the Astroworld music festival have not provided investigators with clear records about private security personnel working the grounds when a massive crowd surge during headliner Travis Scott’s set led to at least eight deaths, Houston’s police chief said Wednesday. It was up to Live Nation Entertainment, the show’s promoter, to secure two mosh pits in […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KTLA

L.A. County hate crimes increased by 20% in 2020

The number of hate crimes reported last year in Los Angeles County was the highest in 12 years, led by a spike in racial crimes, the county Commission on Human Relations said Wednesday in an annual report. The total of 635 hate crimes reported in 2020 was a 20% increase over the previous year, and […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

KTLA

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy