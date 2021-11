Seven contestants will compete for the title of Miss Whiteville High School 2022 at Bowers Auditorium on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 6:30 p.m. The theme of the pageant is “Under The Big Top.” Sue Hawks will serve as mistress of ceremonies. Isabel Humphreys, a sophomore at North Carolina State University, is the reigning 2020 Miss Whiteville High School. The pageant is sponsored by the Whiteville High School Varsity Cheerleaders. Admission is $10 per person.

WHITEVILLE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO