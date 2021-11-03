CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cop26: have we just saved our forests? – podcast

By Madeleine Finlay
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago

The Science Weekly podcast is in Glasgow where we will be bringing listeners daily episodes from Cop26. Each morning you will hear from one of the Guardian’s award-winning environment team. Today, host Madeleine Finlay, talks to Jon Watts about a significant announcement made by global leaders on forest and land use, and we hear from an indigenous leader in Guyana about why it might not be enough.

Hosted by Madeleine Finlay, with Jonathan Watts, Nina Lakhani , Mina Setra, and Chief Kokoi. Produced by Madeleine Finlay, Danielle Stephens. Sound design by Rudi Zygadlo. Music by Axel Kacoutié. Executive producers are Nicole Jackson, and Max Sanderson.

The third day of Cop26 was dominated by what some are saying is a very positive announcement on forests and land use – the so-called Glasgow Agreement. Host Madeleine Finlay talks to the Guardian’s global environment editor, Jonathan Watts about what world leaders have pledged. She also speaks to indigenous leaders and rights activists from Guyana and Indonesia about their thoughts on the new deal.

Plus, senior Guardian reporter for the US, Nina Lakhani reports from a memorial acknowledging the lives of those who have died trying to save their communities and the forests which they live in and that we all so crucially depend on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VQDYb_0ckweBqS00
Photograph: Chris Jackson/AFP/Getty Images

Support The Guardian

The Guardian is editorially independent. And we want to keep our journalism open and accessible to all. But we increasingly need our readers to fund our work.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Cop26: the final day – have we made any progress on saving the planet?

The Science Weekly podcast is in Glasgow, where we are bringing listeners daily episodes from Cop26. Each morning you will hear from one of the Guardian’s award-winning environment team. Today, Science Weekly host Madeleine Finlay talks to the Guardian’s environment correspondent, Fiona Harvey, and environment editor, Damian Carrington, on how the final hours of Cop26 negotiations are going.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Watts
The Independent

Gen Z climate activists on how we can save the planet as Cop26 begins: ‘It’s time to end youth tokenism’

For members of Gen Z, it’s almost impossible to recall a time when the climate crisis was not a looming reality.They grew up with a ticker-tape of bad news scrolling before their eyes: warnings of record-breaking floods, wildfires and heatwaves that are now coming to pass.So it’s perhaps no surprise that this generation, which roughly encompasses young people under 25, is leading the way in confronting the climate emergency.“I am 19 years old, and in 2050 I will be 48 years old – and may have children who I will be worrying about,” climate activist Dr Mya-Rose Craig says. “Over...
ENVIRONMENT
thefinanser.com

#COP26: We must use the world’s wealth to save Earth

Just in case you didn’t catch it, yesterday was the Finance Day at COP26. Rishi Sunak, the UK Chancellor, made a speech commiting the UK to be the first with a net-zero financial centre. Watch the speech:. Or, if you prefer, here’s the transcript:. Direct the world’s wealth to protect...
ENVIRONMENT
finextra.com

COP26: How our wallets will save the world

Your money is a weapon. It can either be used to tackle the climate crisis or fan the flames. The United Nations’ climate conference in Glasgow, COP26, says it is time to have a serious discussion about how our money can be deployed to save the world. On the second...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Science Weekly#Glasgow Agreement
BBC

COP26 youth march: 'We don't have a choice'

Thousands of young people are forgoing school on day six of the UN climate summit to show world leaders they expect action on the crisis. Activist Greta Thunberg has headlined a youth march organised by the school strike movement Fridays for Future. Young people from across the globe joined her...
ADVOCACY
arkvalleyvoice.com

How Much Time Do We Have to Save the Planet?

As U.S. President Joe Biden heads to the United Nations Climate Summit in Scotland, the damage we human beings have done to our planet and to the stability of the climate that sustains us all is top of mind. Frankly, we’ve made a mess of it. As it turns out,...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
The Guardian

What happened at Cop26 – day 11 at a glance

The optimism around the US-Chinese deal announced on Wednesday to cut emissions was dampened by the UN secretary general António Guterres’s criticism of the lack of ambition at the summit. Guterres also called for an end to the trillions in subsidies given to the fossil fuel industry. A draft text...
UNITED NATIONS
The Guardian

Climate anxiety at Cop: ‘Being here makes me more worried’

After an exhausting two weeks of speeches, protests, meetings and increasingly tortuous negotiations at the Glasgow climate summit, a sense of simmering frustration and anxiety has gripped many of the 25,000 attenders. Even former world leaders are not immune. “There are times where the future seems somewhat bleak,” said Barack...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26: Hundreds of academics denounce Glasgow summit as ‘failure’ and call for ‘real green revolution’

Over 200 academics have signed an open letter branding the UN’s Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow a “failure” in which corporate interests are over-represented, and calling for a “real green revolution” to halt greenhouse gas emissions, regenerate nature, and adapt to the realities of the worsening climate crisis.Co-ordinated by former Extinction Rebellion strategist Professor Rupert Read, of the University of East Anglia, along with Professor Jem Bendell of the University of Cumbria and Dr Malika Virah-Sawmy of IAAS-Potsdam, the letter claims that during the summit, “business commitments distracted from the economic policies necessary to reduce atmospheric carbon and prepare for...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

The man who has lived as a hermit for 40 years

For almost 40 years Ken Smith has shunned conventional life and lived without electricity or running water in a hand-made log cabin on the banks of a remote loch in the Scottish Highlands. "It's a nice life," says Ken. "Everybody wishes they could do it but nobody ever does." Not...
CELEBRITIES
LiveScience

Diamond hauled from deep inside Earth holds never-before-seen mineral

Within a diamond hauled from deep beneath Earth's surface, scientists have discovered the first example of a never-before-seen mineral. Named davemaoite after prominent geophysicist Ho-kwang (Dave) Mao, the mineral is the first example of a high-pressure calcium silicate perovskite (CaSiO3) found on Earth. Another form of CaSiO3, known as wollastonite, is commonly found across the globe, but davemaoite has a crystalline structure that forms only under high pressure and high temperatures in Earth's mantle, the mainly solid layer of Earth trapped between the outer core and the crust.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

The Guardian

50K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy