Online Book Club

thecolonytx.gov
 9 days ago

TCPL’s Brown Bag Book Club will take place on Thursday, November 4, 12-1 p.m. via GoToMeeting....

www.thecolonytx.gov

plymptonhalifaxexpress.com

Second Chapters Book Club

Librarian Lynnette Toohey and members of the Second Chapters Book Club met at the Holmes Public Library on October 21st to discuss the suspense thriller “Missing Pieces” by Heather Gudenkau. Secrets and lies was a theme through out this popular choice set in a small Iowa town. Second Chapters is...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
anaheim.net

VIRTUAL: Adult Book Club at Sunkist

Join us ONLINE for a lively discussion of We Are Not Here to be Bystanders: A Memoir of Love and Resistance by Linda Sarsour. Linda Sarsour, co-organizer of the Women’s March, shares an “unforgettable memoir” (Booklist) about how growing up Palestinian Muslim American, feminist, and empowered moved her to become a globally recognized activist on behalf of marginalized communities across the country.
ANAHEIM, CA
wjpitch.com

Pitch Book Club: The Guest List

Hello! Welcome to the Pitch Book Club’s second review of the school year! Once again, Stella, Cyiza, Aya and Meron will be giving their opinions on this month’s book. You can participate by joining the Goodreads that is linked in the Pitch’s Instagram bio (@humansofwj) and by looking out for the next book of the month! You can even vote for which book you would like that to be by using the link previously mentioned.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
goodhousekeeping.com

The Duchess of York is launching a historical romance book club

The Duchess of York has announced that she is launching a brand new book club that will focus on the genre of historical romance. She is collaborating on the club with publishers Mills & Boon, who published her first fictional historical romance, A Heart For A Compass, back in August.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Gina Wilkinson
Journal Review

Hoosier Author Book Club wraps up 2021 meetings

The General Lew Wallace Study & Museum’s Hoosier Authors Book Club wraps up its sixth year with a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 18 via a Zoom discussion. Books are currently available for checkout at the Carriage House. The book for this meeting is Whistling Past the Graveyard by Susan Crandall.
INDIANA STATE
buffalo.com

Reading inspiration from our casual, virtual book club

I always wanted to be part of a book club—and while I’ve had my share of wine and cheese nights, I never quite made it to the book part. Craving connection, healthy habits and anything to do early this year, we created a virtual book club in partnership with Project Best Life. It felt like fate. But I also had no idea what to expect and started to get nervous at the prospect of sharing my thoughts on a book so publicly with others.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
tellicovillageconnection.com

Book club fosters love for literature

A group of women meets monthly at the Tanasi Golf Course Clubhouse to express a love for reading. The Tellico Village Ladies Book Club has spanned more than two decades, providing an outlet for women to better understand literature. “I love reading books I hadn’t thought I wanted to read,”...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
rebelem.com

REBEL Cast Book Club Episode 2 — The New Jim Crow

Post Peer Reviewed By: Anand Swaminathan, MD (Twitter: @EMSwami) and Salim R. Rezaie, MD (Twitter: @srrezaie) Cite this article as: Marco Propersi, "REBEL Cast Book Club Episode 2 — The New Jim Crow", REBEL EM blog, November 3, 2021. Available at: https://rebelem.com/rebel-cast-book-club-episode-2-the-new-jim-crow/.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
#Online Book#Brown Bag Book Club#Tcpl Digital
Kansas Public Radio

KPR Presents Book Club: Braiding Sweetgrass

Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants by Dr. Robin Wall Kimmerer is the KU Common Book for fall 2021 and the latest selection in the KPR Presents Book Club. Join Kaye McIntyre for a discussion of Braiding Sweetgrass with Professors Bob Hagen, Jennifer Moody, and Ray Pierotti of the University of Kansas and Dan Wildcat of Haskell Indian Nations University, and then join Dr. Kimmerer online on November 10, sponsored by KU's Hall Center for the Humanities.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
veranda.com

Our November Sip & Read Book Club Pick is 'Still Life'

Welcome to the VERANDA Sip & Read Book Club! Each month, we dive in to a book and offer exclusive conversations with the authors behind each tale, along with a perfectly matched cocktail. This month's pick is Sarah Winman's, Still Life, a newly released novel focusing on the importance of found family and how art can connect people of all backgrounds. Get caught up on our past book club selections here.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
swnewsmedia.com

Library: Check out Book Club in a Bag

Already in a book club or perhaps looking to start a new discussion group? Be sure to check out the Library’s Book Club in a Bag Kits. We have kits available for kids, teens, and adults that can be checked out for eight weeks. Each kit contains 10 copies of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2021 We Energies Cookie Book released online

It's a holiday tradition 93 years in the making. The annual We Energies Cookie Book was released online at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2. This year, We Energies is celebrating military service by sharing recipes from members of the U.S. armed forces. Veterans and active service members submitted cookie...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Chicago Public Radio

Nerdette Book Club: Sarah MacLean on ‘Bombshell’

Welcome back to Nerdette Book Club! This month, we’re talking to bestselling romance novelist Sarah MacLean about her newest book, Bombshell. For NY romance genre skeptics, take a second before you judge this book by its buxom cover. This romp of a story follows a gang of women who fight the patriarchy in Victorian London. MacLean based these heroines on the Forty Elephants female crime syndicate that lasted from the 19th to the 20th century. And of course, there is a steamy romance.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ksl.com

Better than book club?! A great podcast club starts with these 5 pieces

Too busy to read for a book club? A podcast club might be your answer. Many women love a book club, but what if you don’t have hours to dedicate to a book you’re only slightly interested in? Enter the podcast club. This gathering still promotes discussion and perspective, but can be more approachable than the classic book gathering.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ccxmedia.org

A New Book Club in Robbinsdale

Readers in Robbinsdale have a new book club they can call their own. According to Community Engagement Coordinator Harper Steinbach, “All Booked Up! is basically a book club that caters to a wide variety of literary lovers, so book lovers, anybody that wants a kind of a community centered around talking about literature.” The club meets once a month, and all you need to bring is an open mind. All Booked Up! focuses on diverse topics from diverse authors. Steinbach adds, “We try and pick books based off of what the Hennepin County Library System offers as Book Club Kits. There was one by Michele Norris called “The Grace of Silence,” she grew up in Minnesota, there was one about the first LGBT Presidential Bacalaureatte who grew up in Miami, and then we alo read a graphic novel by Alison Bechdel, that was turned into a Broadway Play.” The club meets via Zoom, so you take part from the comfort of your own home, making it an easier commitment, especially after a long work day. For more information about All Booked Up! go to http://www.RobbinsdaleMN.com/Recreation under Adult Programs.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
thecoastalstar.com

Tots & Teens: Reading is fun with these book clubs, programs

Roots and Wings bracelets are part of the nonprofit’s incentives to encourage kids to read more books. They come in 21 colors. Photo provided. A little reading goes a long way. Experts say that increasing a child’s reading time by just six minutes a day can make a significant difference...
BOCA RATON, FL
swnewsmedia.com

Library: Club Book returns with Jane Smalley

Club Book returns online with award-winning author Jane Smalley on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. Her 30 books to date include two short story collections, two biographies, and eight books geared towards young readers. Smiley’s latest, “Perestroika in Paris,” offers fans something of a departure. In this instant bestseller,...
CHANHASSEN, MN
duqsm.com

Veterans book club to host discussion

The Veterans Book Club will host a book discussion that examines “the politics of war and the unforgettable story of a single mom and soldier who became an American hero.”. On Friday, Nov. 19, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. in Gumberg Library’s fourth-floor Popular Reading Room, the club will discuss chapters from Shoshana Johnson’s memoir, I’m Still Standing: From Captive U.S. Soldier to Free Citizen–My Journey Home.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

