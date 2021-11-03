Mitchell, Conley power Jazz past Sacramento 119-113

The Utah Jazz’s regular season has started off like a pumpkin spice latte: hot, spicy and delicious. (OK, that was cheesy, but you know what I’m getting at.) This past week, the Jazz got wins over the Houston Rockets, the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, and a scrappy Sacramento Kings team. Utah did suffer its first loss, though, against the Chicago Bulls. Nevertheless, Quin Snyder’s team is looking good, overall, and now heads on a southeastern road trip starting in Atlanta on Thursday, with stops in Miami and Orlando over the weekend.

