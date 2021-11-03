CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

This drone-like ‘flying car’ has just taken a step toward commercialization

Digital Trends
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA drone-like electric aircraft developed by a startup in Japan has taken an important step toward commercialization after receiving a safety certificate from the government. Tokyo-based SkyDrive unveiled an early version of its electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) vehicle in 2018, before achieving its first piloted test flight last year. The...

www.digitaltrends.com

