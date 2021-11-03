Incumbents win in three contested Jefferson County Legislature races

Chairman of the Board of Legislators Scott Gray attends the Jefferson County Legislature’s first in-person meeting since November on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in the county building on Arsenal Street in Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — Incumbents won the day Tuesday in the three contested races for seats on the Jefferson County Board of Legislators.

In Legislative District 1 covering the towns of Cape Vincent and Clayton, incumbent Republican Robert W. Cantwell III was running for reelection against a write-in candidate, Clayton business owner Sara Snide.

According to unofficial election night results as of 11:45 p.m., Mr. Cantwell had 801 votes, or 97% of the 823 ballots counted by that point. There were 22 write-ins, accounting for 2.67% of the vote. Not every write-in vote is an assured vote for Mrs. Snide, and more details will be released on those write-in ballots next week.

Two more electoral districts in that race remained unreported by 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

There were 219 absentee ballots sent out in the District 1 race, with 152 received as of election night.

On Tuesday night, Mr. Cantwell said he applauds Mrs. Snide’s drive to run a write-in campaign and serve her community, and is thankful that the Cape Vincent and Clayton voters chose to reelect him.

“I want to say thank you to the voters who have put their faith in me for another two years, and I look forward to serving both communities again on the board,” he said.

In Legislative District 3, covering the towns of Alexandria, Orleans and part of LeRay, incumbent Republican Philip N. Reed Sr. finished the night with 1,172 votes, or 78.9% of the 1,485 ballots cast, compared to the 313 votes, or 21% held by his opponent, corrections officer and local fireman Gene-Paul Brennan.

There were 137 absentee ballots sent in that race, with 75 returned to the county Board of Elections by election night.

Mr. Brennan had dropped out of the race in July, after unsuccessfully attempting to secure the Republican ballot line in the June primary. He had already received the Conservative party’s support, however, and appeared on this year’s ballot on the Conservative Party line despite stepping out of the race.

Mr. Reed on Tuesday night said he was very appreciative of the support afforded to him by District 3 voters this election cycle.

“I am hopeful that, in this next term, we can get to work on infrastructure with the opportunities afforded to us by the American Rescue Plan,” Mr. Reed said.

In Legislative District 7, incumbent Republican John D. Peck secured a comparatively tight victory over challenger and local Town Councilman Matthew T. Gump. He finished the night with 381 votes, 55% of the vote compared to Mr. Gump’s 307 votes, 44% of the 691 ballots cast.

There were 86 absentee ballots mailed in that race, with 31 received by election night.

After hearing news of his victory, Mr. Peck said he was humbled and pleased to be reelected to the Board of Legislators.

“I am so pleased to be able to serve in my community, where my family has lived for over 200 years,” he said.

Mr. Peck said, as he returns to the county Legislature, he is focused on standing against what he termed “downstate interests,” and named the five ballot propositions from this year’s election as examples of such interests.

“We have to be able to push back against Albany and protect the interests of our county,” he said.

In Lewis County’s District 7, covering the towns of Martinsburg and Turin, incumbent independent candidate Greg Kulzer lost his bid for reelection to Republican Turin Mayor Joshua Leviker. Mr. Leviker brought in 383 votes, 66% of the 572 ballots cast, against Mr. Kulzer’s 189 votes, or 33%.

In Lewis County’s District 10, covering the towns of Lewis and Leyden, Republican candidate Jeffrey G. Nellenback won election to the seat being vacated by Legislator Jerry H. King against Democratic candidate Bethany Munn. Mr. Nellenback received 470 votes, 71% of the 539 ballots cast in that race, compared to Ms. Munn’s 121 votes, or 20%.

Tuesday’s results are not certified, official results yet.

Each county’s Board of Elections will wait one week before opening the absentee ballots they’ve received. There were 1,792 absentee ballots mailed county-wide in Jefferson County, with 870 returned by election night. Voters had until Tuesday to mail their ballots, and the ballots have one week from Tuesday to arrive at the Board of Elections offices.