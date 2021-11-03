You be the Falvine: We are calling for your 2021-2022 offseason plans

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The sting of a disappointing season may be fading in the minds of Twins fans as the team announces plans for Spring Training next year. The team’s spring season kicks off Feb. 25 with an exhibition against the University of Minnesota. They’ll play 16 home games at Lee County Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Florida. The team said it’s preparing to welcome fans at full capacity. Tickets for Spring Training go on sale on the Twins website Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. The team has several promotional days planned throughout the season, including Minnesota Day, Senior Day and Salute to Service games honoring military members, first responders, teachers and others. The Twins ended the 2021 season last in the AL Central with a 73-89 record. The disappointing finish came after two consecutive division titles and early playoff exits. More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Developing System Could Bring 1st Widespread Snowfall Of The Season Home Alone: Tips For Coping With An Empty Nest Over 80% Of Iowa Deer Sampled In Study Found To Have COVID-19 2-Month Old Baby Dies After Alleged Assault; Father Charged

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO