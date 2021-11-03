CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
You be the Falvine: We are calling for your 2021-2022 offseason plans

By JohnFoley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the World Series is behind us (Congrats to Eddie Rosario, Ehire Adrianza, and the Atlanta Braves!), all the teams will quickly pivot into serious offseason planning and transaction mode. For fans, that means no more games to watch or listen to and instead hunkering down with the hot stove...

Twinkie Town

How many 2021 Twins can you name?

With the Atlanta Braves’ World Series victory over the Houston Astros, the 2021 MLB season is mercifully over. Having entered the season with high expectations after consecutive division titles, the Minnesota Twins finished last in the AL Central, their tone set by an April full of collapses and disappointments that the team was not able to overcome.
MLB
Twinkie Town

Do you feel conflicted over being happy for the 2021 World Series champion Braves?

Well, the Major League Baseball season is officially over, and I’m sitting here feeling a little underwhelmed and conflicted by the World Series, the post season, and the teams that were supposed to bring excitement to our October. Sit around the campfire, friends, as we work through some of my issues, shall we?
MLB
CBS Minnesota

Twins Set 2022 Spring Training Schedule

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The sting of a disappointing season may be fading in the minds of Twins fans as the team announces plans for Spring Training next year. The team’s spring season kicks off Feb. 25 with an exhibition against the University of Minnesota. They’ll play 16 home games at Lee County Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Florida. The team said it’s preparing to welcome fans at full capacity. Tickets for Spring Training go on sale on the Twins website Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. The team has several promotional days planned throughout the season, including Minnesota Day, Senior Day and Salute to Service games honoring military members, first responders, teachers and others. The Twins ended the 2021 season last in the AL Central with a 73-89 record. The disappointing finish came after two consecutive division titles and early playoff exits.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Developing System Could Bring 1st Widespread Snowfall Of The Season Home Alone: Tips For Coping With An Empty Nest Over 80% Of Iowa Deer Sampled In Study Found To Have COVID-19 2-Month Old Baby Dies After Alleged Assault; Father Charged
MLB
Twinkie Town

Woken Nitwit Links: New blood and Gold Gloves

Well, that’s the ballgame. Good morning! I hope you enjoyed it. The Braves and the Astros are done duking it out, and Atlanta has been crowned the World Champions for the year 2021. Congratulations are due to the players, perhaps most specifically Eddie Rosario, who had himself one heck of a postseason, winning an NLCS MVP and proving to be one of many notable deadline outfielding acquisitions on the part of Alex Anthopolous.
MLB
The Spun

Look: Justin Verlander Has Blunt Message For The Astros

Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

READ: Braves star Joc Pederson pens powerful letter to Atlanta

ATLANTA — One of the players that helped lead the Braves to the World Series didn't initially want to get traded to Atlanta. But Joc Pederson's outlook is different now. Atlanta acquired Pederson back in July. Many Braves fans might recognize him by the pearls he wears during game time.
MLB
romper.com

Atlanta Braves Star Freddie Freeman Has The Sweetest Family

For the first time since 1995, the Atlanta Braves won the World Series. It was an especially big night for first baseman Freddie Freeman, who has been playing for that outfit for 12 years and who, in a pure cinematic moment, caught the final out that sealed the World Series win for his team. His second team, actually. Because as far as he’s concerned, Freeman’s wife and kids are his first team. And they were right there to cheer him on in his big moment.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Astros skipper Dusty Baker was so ticked after Jorge Soler’s Game 6 HR

Jorge Soler broke open Game 6 of the World Series in Houston on Tuesday night, and Dusty Baker could not have been more upset. Soler was batting for the Atlanta Braves in the top of the third inning with two on and two outs in a scoreless game. He was facing Luis Garcia and had a full count. Soler got a hanging breaking ball and launched it to deep left field over the train tracks at Minute Maid Park for a three-run home run.
MLB
FanSided

3 Red Sox players who won’t be back next season

The Boston Red Sox made it to the ALCS but still have work to do if they want to challenge for a World Series. That means making tough free agent decisions. The 2021 season will go down as one to build on for the Red Sox. They exceeded expectations by...
MLB
chatsports.com

Kyle Schwarber: 'It'd Be Pretty Stupid' to Not Consider Signing New Red Sox Contract

Boston Red Sox slugger Kyle Schwarber is headed for free agency, but it seems that he doesn't plan on going anywhere. After being acquired from the Washington Nationals at this year's trade deadline, Schwarber said he's content in Boston and wouldn't mind staying put this offseason. "It'd be pretty stupid...
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

Who is Freddie Freeman's wife?

ATLANTA — Donning a pink two-piece Dolce & Gabbana suit, Freddie Freeman's wife walked across the Atlanta Braves send-off party red carpet on Monday. The immediate question people searched on Google was 'Who is Freddie Freeman's wife,' according to the company. Her name is Chelsea Freeman and she has built...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

The Yankees might already have their future starting shortstop on the roster

The New York Yankees are heading into the 2022 off-season with one goal in mind, finding a starting shortstop for the future. While they wait for young prospect Anthony Volpe to reach the major leagues, the Bombers must find a supplement with quality defense to fill a position that Gleyber Torres simply couldn’t hold down.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker fires strong 12-word message ahead of Zack Greinke’s Game 4 start vs. Braves

The Houston Astros will turn the ball over to starting pitcher Zack Greinke for Game 4 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves. This will be the third appearance for Greinke in this postseason and just his second start, as he got the starting nod against the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the ALCS, where he allowed two earned runs in 1.1 innings pitched.
MLB
MLB

The latest Anthony Rizzo rumors

MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is a free agent. Read all about Rizzo here. Oct. 25: Rizzo could be hoping for Bronx return (report) First baseman Anthony Rizzo seemed to enjoy his brief tenure in pinstripes, so much...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Carlos Correa hints that an extension with Astros is unlikely

Carlos Correa’s top priority is getting the Astros back to the World Series, so while the star shortstop’s free agency will be a hot topic once the season is over, Correa doesn’t want his 2021 campaign to end any time soon. However, Correa did address his pending trip to the open market while speaking with NBC Sports Chicago’s Gordon Wittenmyer, and seemed to hint that a reunion in Houston seems unlikely.
MLB

