The Kern County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed an ordinance that bans camping in many public areas on Tuesday. Billed as one aspect of a new package to combat homelessness, the ordinance strengthens the county’s ability to remove encampments from places such as public parks, riverbeds and beneath freeway overpasses. It will be combined with $8.3 million in federal funding that will fund expanded homeless outreach and mental health services in the metro Bakersfield area over four years.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO