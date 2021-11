The Drifter from Hyper Light Drifter will arrive with his blaster (a first for Dead Cells). It is worth noting that this has only just been announced right now. There is no word on when it will be available on all platforms. It is likely that the PC version and maybe consoles get the Drifter from Hyper Light Drifter soon while mobile users have to wait a bit. Hopefully Playdigious can confirm if and when this content will be added to Dead Cells on iOS and Android soon. If you haven’t bought Dead Cells yet, read our review of the iOS port here. If you’re on iOS, you can buy it on the App Store. Check it out on Google Play here for Android. If you’ve not gotten Hyper Light Drifter yet, check out my review of Abylight’s amazing iOS version. What would you like to see added to Dead Cells if you play it regularly and what do you think of the clip above?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO