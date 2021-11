Well, there certainly have been better starts to hockey games. The Penguins jumped on the Flyers early with a simple wrist shot from the point by Mike Matheson, deflected by Brock McGinn, boom 1-0 Pens. After that though, the Flyers were pretty clearly taking it to them. The defense was strong and the forwards were controlling play in the offensive zone and getting good looks.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO