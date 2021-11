INDIANAPOLIS – Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods was honored today with the Honorary American FFA Degree by the National FFA Organization. According to National FFA, this award is given to those who advance agricultural education and FFA through outstanding personal commitment. The Honorary American FFA Degree is an opportunity to recognize those who have gone beyond valuable daily contributions to make an extraordinary long-term difference in the lives of students, inspiring confidence in a new generation of agriculturalists.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO