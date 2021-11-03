CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Yale-led study called MicroBooNE finds lack of evidence of sterile neutrinos

By Valentina Simon
Yale Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA novel neutrino study called the MicroBooNE experiment at Fermilab, spearheaded by Yale professor of physics Bonnie Fleming, found a lack of evidence for sterile neutrinos, small particles with no electrical charge and a mass close to zero. The 2015 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded for discovering neutrino...

yaledailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Over 80% of Deer in Study Test Positive for COVID – They May Be a Reservoir for the Virus To Continually Circulate

More than 80% percent of the white-tailed deer sampled in different parts of Iowa between December 2020 and January 2021 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The percentage of SARS-CoV-2 positive deer increased throughout the study, with 33% of all deer testing positive. The findings suggest that white-tailed deer may be a reservoir for the virus to continually circulate and raise concerns of emergence of new strains that may prove a threat to wildlife and, possibly, to humans.
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

'Tools' Suggesting Humans Reached Mexico 30,000 Years Ago May Not Be What They Seem

Exactly when and how our species reached the Americas remains a messy historical conundrum. A heated debate has now ensued amongst archeologists in the face of conflicting evidence between archaeological finds and genomic data. Possible stone tools, reported earlier this year, spurred excited headlines suggesting humans may have arrived in this region as early as 30,000 years ago – before the last ice age. Autonomous University of Zacatecas archaeologist Ciprian Ardelean and colleagues examined 1,930 limestone shards found at the Chiquihuite Cave site in Zacatecas, Mexico, concluding they were stones chiseled into tools by human hands. They also tested surrounding environmental DNA, and...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
ScienceAlert

Unnerving Study Reveals There May Be No Warning For The Next Supervolcano Eruption

Some of the key warning signs that geologists typically look out for ahead of a supervolcanic eruption may not actually be present in every case, according to a detailed new study of the Toba volcano in Sumatra, Indonesia. The findings suggest that the gigantic eruptions from Toba some 840,000 years ago and 75,000 years ago were not preceded by a sudden influx of magma into the volcano's reservoir. Instead, the magma collected steadily and silently ahead of the blasts. Crucially though, the second super-eruption needed less than half the time for magma to build up than the first – 600,000 years rather...
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Physicists Have Created a New State of Matter. With Four Electrons?

The iron-based superconductor material, Ba1−xKxFe2As2. Vadim Grinenko, Federico Caglieris/KTH Royal Institute of Technology. Twenty years ago, scientists first predicted electron quadruplets. Now, KTH Professor Egor Babaev, with the aid of international collaborators, has revealed evidence of fermion quadrupling in a series of experimental measurements on the iron-based material, Ba1−xKxFe2As2. This...
PHYSICS
ScienceAlert

What Happens if 4 Electrons Join Up? A Brand New State of Matter Says a Recent Study

Almost 20 years after researchers first predicted electron quadruplets, evidence of their existence has been shown to occur in experimental setups, representing a brand new state of matter that opens up a whole new field of possibilities in physics. Technically what we're talking about here is fermionic quadrupling, referring to the type of particles involved and how they're interacting with each other. Now that scientists have found it, they can get to work on figuring out how to use it. If you think about superconductivity, where electrical resistance is zero, you need pairs of electrons – known as Cooper pairs – to form and...
PHYSICS
PsyPost

A 20-year longitudinal study finds little evidence that religiosity leads to greater life satisfaction

Findings from a study published in Personality and Individual Differences revealed a small positive correlation between religiosity and life satisfaction. However, the 20-year study found no evidence of a causal relationship between the two variables — changes in a person’s level of religiosity were not followed by changes in that same individual’s life satisfaction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale#Neutrinos#Neutrino Detector#Neutrino Oscillation#Fermilab
yale.edu

NIH Funds Yale's Wang and Colleagues to Study Senescent Cells

Siyuan (Steven) Wang, PhD, assistant professor of genetics and of cell biology, is one of three principal investigators (PIs) who will share a program award that is part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Common Fund’s newly announced Cellular Senescence Network (SenNet) program. The purpose of the effort is to study a rare variety of cells, called “senescent” cells, which may have major effects on age-related disease. According to NIH, senescent cells differ from other cells in that they eventually stop multiplying but don’t die off when they should. They instead remain and continue to release chemicals. Some of those substances can trigger harmful inflammation. But the molecules and compounds expressed by senescent cells also play important positive roles across the human lifespan, including in embryonic development, childbirth, and wound healing.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Earthquakes Can Actually Help Trees to Grow, New Evidence Shows

Once the tremors subside, the most immediate proof of an earthquake is seeing the altered landscape it left behind. But much less obvious markers of seismic shifts do exist, and not in the geological record. In a new study, scientists discovered a surprising consequence of earthquakes, one that lingers beyond when the aftershocks have faded: a detectable increase in tree growth, prompted by earthquake-triggered shifts in groundwater availability. It's long been known that earthquakes can change trees' fortunes, but there is still much we don't know about how tree growth is affected by earthquakes, and about how much is being recorded in...
ENVIRONMENT
ucsb.edu

MicroBooNE Sheds Light on Neutrino Puzzle

UC Santa Barbara assistant professor Xiao Luo has big love for the tiny neutrino, a common, yet very elusive and still-mysterious subatomic particle. Neutrinos are the most abundant particle with mass in our universe — though they rarely interact with other matter. Their elusive nature makes them very challenging to detect. Neutrinos are also shapeshifters, oscillating as they travel between three flavors (electron, muon, and tau) predicted by the Standard Model of particle physics. Studying these oscillations can provide answers to fundamental questions in physics, such as understanding why our universe has more matter than antimatter. “It’s rewarding to be a neutrino experimentalist because they offer many opportunities to learn about our universe, and it’s likely that whatever we find by studying them will lead to new discoveries,” Luo said.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
belmarrahealth.com

New Study Reveals Lack of Sleep Affects Your Walk

A new study has found a relationship between how walking patterns can be affected by lack of sleep. More importantly, the research found that even a few extra hours on weekends could help reduce fatigue-induced clumsiness. Previous research has shown how sleep can affect cognitive tasks, such as holding a...
BRAZIL
scitechdaily.com

Mysterious Physics Still Unexplained: MicroBooNE Experiment Shows No Hint of Sterile Neutrino

New results from the MicroBooNE experiment at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory deal a blow to a theoretical particle known as the sterile neutrino. For more than two decades, this proposed fourth neutrino has remained a promising explanation for anomalies seen in earlier physics experiments. Finding a new particle would be a major discovery and a radical shift in our understanding of the universe.
ASTRONOMY
AFP

Child fossil find in South Africa sheds light on enigmatic hominids

Fossils found deep in a South African cave formed part of a hominid child's skull, apparently left on an alcove by fellow members of her species 250,000 years ago, scientists said Thursday. The latest find adds to the riddle surrounding Homo naledi -- a species of Stone Age hominids discovered less than a decade ago in a region called the Cradle of Humankind, named after the stunning fossils unearthed there. "The real mystery about this child is why she found where she was," said Lee Berger, the scientist who led the project. "Something amazing was going on in this cave 200,000-300,000 years ago.
SCIENCE
bnl.gov

Scientists Spot Rare Neutrino Signal for Big Physics Finding

Brookhaven Lab scientists developed a software toolkit that reconstructs and isolates neutrino data in 3D, led a key analysis that uncovered a major finding from the MicroBooNE experiment. Did you feel the trillions of neutrinos that just flew through your body? Probably not, because these subatomic particles rarely interact with...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Daily briefing: physicists fail to find elusive ‘sterile neutrinos’

Despite searching for decades, researchers still haven’t found any signs that the hypothetical particles exist. Plus: predatory publishers’ latest scam, and how vaccinating young kids could affect the pandemic. Emma Stoye. You have full access to this article via your institution. Hello Nature readers, would you like to get this...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

MicroBooNE Experiment: Investigating a Long-Standing Neutrino Mystery

Neutrinos are one of the most mysterious members of the Standard Model, a framework for describing fundamental forces and particles in nature. While they are among the most abundant known particles in the universe, they interact very rarely with matter, making their detection a challenging experimental feat. One of the long-standing puzzles in neutrino physics comes from the Mini Booster Neutrino Experiment (MiniBooNE), which ran from 2002 to 2017 at the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, or Fermilab, in Illinois. MiniBooNE observed significantly more neutrino interactions that produce electrons than one would expect given our best knowledge of the Standard Model — and physicists are trying to understand why.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy