Yale-led study called MicroBooNE finds lack of evidence of sterile neutrinos

Siyuan (Steven) Wang, PhD, assistant professor of genetics and of cell biology, is one of three principal investigators (PIs) who will share a program award that is part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Common Fund’s newly announced Cellular Senescence Network (SenNet) program. The purpose of the effort is to study a rare variety of cells, called “senescent” cells, which may have major effects on age-related disease. According to NIH, senescent cells differ from other cells in that they eventually stop multiplying but don’t die off when they should. They instead remain and continue to release chemicals. Some of those substances can trigger harmful inflammation. But the molecules and compounds expressed by senescent cells also play important positive roles across the human lifespan, including in embryonic development, childbirth, and wound healing.
