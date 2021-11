Continued criminal enforcement in the New York cannabis market is a virtual certainty. There will be strong financial incentives built into the legal cannabis market to divert product to the illegal market; for some market participants, that potential gain will outweigh the risk of getting caught. Cannabis companies knowingly engaged in such diversion could face prosecution not only under state law, but also federal law, including both existing statutes and major proposed reform bills. To see how criminal anti-diversion enforcement is likely to play out in their market, cannabis companies need only look to similar, highly regulated markets, such as the pharmaceutical and tobacco industries. Authorities have brought criminal charges against companies, owners and employees that have knowingly failed to live up to their compliance obligations. With that experience as a guide, there are a number of compliance steps that cannabis companies can take now to minimize the chances of unlawful diversion from their companies.

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO