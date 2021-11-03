DEI trainings: the band-aid fix we need to retire

Rise Academy is raising the voices of BIPOC nonprofit leaders through an equity-centered design. Working to transform the lives of New York City’s youth, venture philanthropy organization Youth INC empowers the nonprofits that serve them by addressing their individual needs. The organization’s new racial equity program, Rise Academy, does this by supporting and advancing nonprofit leaders of color through a curriculum designed to elevate competencies in key areas and expand access to spaces formerly unavailable to emerging BIPOC leaders. “There is no lack of talent, skill or potential among BIPOC nonprofit leaders, but they face structural barriers to their success,” says Jeff Barlow, president of Canaccord Genuity, a major funder of the program. “At Canaccord Genuity, we believe that BIPOC nonprofit leaders deserve equitable opportunities to grow their careers, which is why we invested in this innovative program of our longstanding philanthropic partner Youth INC.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO