Mitchell, Conley power Jazz past Sacramento 119-113

I find the state of Kings fandom right now lies in two camps. You can lament over the first three losses in realization that they were winnable games that slipped through the Kings' fingers and be deeply concerned about the sub-superstar starts from De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton. Or, you can be hopeful for this season given that the Kings have been able to pull out a 0.500 (3-3) start despite slow starts from their leading stars. I'm not here to judge - I don't blame anyone for feeling either way. I'm personally choosing to remain in the hopeful camp for now, mostly because as a lifetime Kings fan, I'm not sure how long it will exist as the season goes on. So, for now, I choose to be hopeful while it's still an option!

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO