Jill Cichowicz said a prayer Wednesday night. It was to her twin brother, Scott Zebrowski, who died in February 2017 at age 38 of an accidental drug overdose. "I said: 'Let this be good, let this be successful, give me strength to pull this off,'" Cichowicz said surrounded by attendees for her first annual Fairways for Scott charity golf tournament to raise money for her nonprofit, 2 End the Stigma, which benefits local recovery-focused charities in Zebrowski's name and memory.

