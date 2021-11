Lucid Motors stock is hot at the moment but should you add it to your portfolio? Read on for a range of factors affecting the stock price and its future potential. Lucid's stock has been one of the darlings of the wacky-but-influential Wall Street Bets since its February merger with SPAC Churchill Capital IV Corp. From a base of $10 the Reddit community helped power the stock to heights of nearly $65 before the price retreated to settle around the $20 mark.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO