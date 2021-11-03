CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

'It Will Make Life That Much Easier': Parents React To CDC Recommending Pfizer COVID Vaccine For Children

cbslocal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe owner of Mickey Fine Pharmacy in Beverly Hills...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

CBS Denver

Colorado ICU Nurse: Many COVID Patients Still Don’t Believe Virus Is Real, Blame Hospital For Illness: ‘They’re Calling You A Murderer’

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Kathleen Combs has been in some of the most uncomfortable places of our times. She has now spent 19 months working in UCHealth Hospital’s COVID ICU. “My world is still fully COVID,” said Combs. She has worked in ICUs for 18 years and been a nurse for more than 20. When the hospital asked for volunteers in March of 2020, when the understanding of COVID-19 was a fraction of what’s now known, with knowledge of pulmonary issues, she figured she was right for it. “I’m one of many. I’m not the only one,” she said. (credit: CBS) All over the...
COLORADO STATE
KRGV

Valley parents react to CDC decision on COVID-19 vaccine for younger kids

Some parents in the Valley say they're ready to vaccinate their younger children against COVID-19. "It is a little scary because these children are so small," Valley parent Angela Garcia said. "We don't know what their reaction is going to be compared to an adult's reaction to the shot, but we have to do it for their safety."
KIDS
CBS Boston

Side Effects For Kids’ COVID Vaccine? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your Questions

BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health. I’m 59 years old and got COVID last year for Christmas. Worst gift ever! I got the Pfizer vaccine in April. Do I need a booster? I’ve never been so sick in my entire life and don’t want it ever again. – Karolee Dr. Mallika – Even if you’ve had COVID in the past, if you’re 65...
KIDS
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Preparing To Vaccinate Children Against COVID-19

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — About 31,000 Howard County children are between the ages of 5 and 11, making them eligible for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Public health experts say the COVID-19 vaccine will not only protect children and keep them healthy in school but also help to bring the coronavirus pandemic to an end. Getting shots in children’s arms is the next step in the fight against COVID-19, officials say. Clinics throughout the county are already setting up appointments for kids. COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Where To Get Your Kids Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Howard County Health Officer Dr. Maura Rossman said the vaccine has undergone rigorous testing and...
COLUMBIA, MD
CBS LA

St. Johns Well Child And Family Center Kickoffs ‘Vaccine Roadshow’ In Push To Vaccinate Kids Ages 5 To 11-Years-Old

COMPTON (CBSLA) – A healthcare center teamed up with a local school district in a big push to get COVID-19 vaccinations to children ages 5-10 in communities of color, and while some parents are excited about getting their kids vaccinated, others remain skeptical. “Nervous,” is how 9-year-old Jennifer Marquez described herself before she and her cousin got vaccinated at a free event put on by Compton Unified School District. (credit: CBS) Angella Marquez, Jennifer’s sister already received the COVID-19 vaccine, but came to support her sister. “It’s important to me to be safe from other people who have the virus and me from not...
COMPTON, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Health Systems Seeing ‘A Bunch’ Of Children Getting COVID-19 Vaccinations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Across the country, the White House estimates about one million kids are now vaccinated against COVID-19. For the most part in our area, our bigger institutions are seeing a steady stream of people signing up for shots. Smaller facilities are seeing fewer children than expected. “I’m pretty excited for this one to get vaccinated. That way we can actually not have to worry about this,” Mike Cellurale said in reference to his daughter. She falls into the 5- to 11-year-old category. He said it’s the earliest he could get his child in for a shot because of people signing up. “To...
EDUCATION
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Health Experts Urge Parents To Get Children Vaccinated

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A little more than a week has passed since children as young as five years old were cleared to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Since then, thousands of parents have brought their children to get the shot. According to figures provided by the Maryland Department of Health, 36,000 children ages 5 to 11 have been vaccinated statewide since last week. About 515,000 children in that age group who are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Department of Health. Health Secretary Dennis Schrader said the state is off to a great start because on average, about 6,000 children...
MARYLAND STATE
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

U.S. Surgeon General: Americans could get to the point where they "learn to live with" COVID-19

COVID-19 is likely to become a long-term issue for Americans to "learn to live with," according to U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. "As we look to the future, I think what is likely to happen is that there will be coronavirus around for some period of time. But I do think we can knock it down in terms of its severity, and second, we can reduce the number of cases," Murthy told "CBS Mornings."
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Hospitalizations Continue To Rise, Unvaccinated Patients Partly Driving The Increase

DENVER (CBS4) – As hospitalizations climb in Colorado, hospitals continue to struggle with stress on their systems. According to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Tuesday, more than 1,400 patients are currently hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19. And with more boosters getting into arms, it has many asking, why? CBS4’s Mekialaya White asked two local experts to weigh in. “I don’t know that anyone has one answer as to why things are getting worse right now,” said National Jewish Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carrie Horn. “Right now in Colorado, what we’re seeing is that hospitals are full...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Boston

Boston Parents Hope Vaccines Will Keep Kids In School

BOSTON (CBS) – COVID-19 vaccine clinics for kids ages 5-11 are popping up across Boston and the state, as some parents rush to get their kids a first dose. “I feel so good,” said Liz Mahoney of Roslindale just outside a Boston Medical Center clinic where her son Collin got his first shot. “His birthday is in a few days, so this is the best birthday present ever,” she added. Others weren’t as lucky at the Roslindale clinic, trying to walk in but finding no remaining appointments. “There is kind of an anxiety of not knowing every day if she can stay...
BOSTON, MA

