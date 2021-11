As their stretch of injuries continued (no Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, and Brook Lopez), the Bucks’ losing streak also continued, as they fell to the Utah Jazz 107-95. It was a little difficult for the Bucks to get much of anything going in the first quarter, simply due to the lack of their typical starters. Add in the fact that the Jazz went 6-of-10 from the perimeter, things didn’t stack up in Milwaukee’s favor. However, they were able to hang around a little bit and able to keep things to a single digit deficit. At the end of the first stanza, Utah held onto a 30-23 lead.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO