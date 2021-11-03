Packers notes NEEDS HEADLINE

The Packers notched win number seven in dramatic fashion, beating the Cardinals with a game sealing interception. Given all the key pieces that the Packers were missing for the game, this was the most impressive win of the 2021 season and even might have been the most impressive performance of Matt LeFleur’s tenure as Head Coach. The road forward doesn’t get any easier, as the Packers head into Kansas City to take on the defending AFC Champion. While the Chiefs have looked disjointed at times so far in 2021, make no mistake, this is an extremely talented and dangerous team. For the Packers to continue their win streak and get to win number eight, they will need some breakout performances at positions that will be challenged from the first snap to the last.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO