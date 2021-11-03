CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers notes NEEDS HEADLINE

By Yahoo! Sports
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY — Upon taking the job as the Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator, Maurice Drayton said his room would be called the...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Danica Patrick Now

With Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers making headlines this week for some not-so-great reasons, many have taken to social media to discuss his ex-girlfriends. Rodgers, who is currently engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, had some notable relationships with actress Olivia Munn and race car driver Danica Patrick. The Packers...
FOOTBALL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers running back lost for the season

The Green Bay Packers received some terrible news on Friday morning. Running back Kylin Hill is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The gruesome injury happened on a kickoff return collision with running back Jonathan Ward, and both players were carted off the field.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Larry Brown Sports

NFL announces punishment for Packers, Aaron Rodgers

The NFL has decided on punishments for the Green Bay Packers and a few of their players over COVID-19 protocol violations. The league fined the Packers $300,000. Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard were each fined $14,650. ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the Packers were told that future violations could result in...
NFL
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#American Football#Athletic
chatsports.com

Rasul Douglas Provides Packers with Much Needed Stability at CB

Despite having Jaire Alexander, there were some real concerns surrounding the Green Bay Packers cornerback unit entering this season, specifically the lack of depth. And unfortunately, early on this season, that depth has already been tested. We don't know when -- or if -- Alexander will return to action while Kevin King has missed several games as well.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Without Robert Tonyan, Packers might need to let the Big Dog eat

With Robert Tonyan lost for the season to a torn ACL, the Green Bay Packers will likely rely on a committee approach to replace their primary tight end. There are four remaining tight ends of the active roster, and if the team does not add anyone before Tuesday’s trade deadline, head coach Matt LaFleur said they need everyone to pitch in. That could mean more snaps and more targets in the passing game for veteran Marcedes Lewis.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Green Bay Packers: With Roster Space Needed, LB Jaylon Smith is Released

After the Dallas Cowboys had released linebacker Jaylon Smith, the Green Bay Packers signed him in what was regarded as a low-risk deal. Smith signed with Green Bay for the veteran minimum, taking up little cap space, with the hope that he could provide the Packers with an additional coverage presence in obvious passing situations.
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers’ New Snapper Has Need for Speed

An incredibly fast player will be on the field for Sunday’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs. No, we’re not talking about the matchup between Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill and Packers cornerback Eric Stokes. And we’re not talking about the return of Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports the NFL fined Bears DT Bilal Nichols $10,815 for unnecessary roughness last week. Veteran Bears DT Akiem Hicks when asked about first-round QB Justin Fields: “I’m gonna start it off with ‘I’m not a quarterback analyst,’ but I will say this: He’s elite, like it’s fun to watch. I remember a play where he made like a little spin move and then he took off for another 10 years.” (Kevin Fishbain)
NFL
packerstalk.com

Packers Players Who Need Breakout Performances Versus Chiefs

The Packers notched win number seven in dramatic fashion, beating the Cardinals with a game sealing interception. Given all the key pieces that the Packers were missing for the game, this was the most impressive win of the 2021 season and even might have been the most impressive performance of Matt LeFleur’s tenure as Head Coach. The road forward doesn’t get any easier, as the Packers head into Kansas City to take on the defending AFC Champion. While the Chiefs have looked disjointed at times so far in 2021, make no mistake, this is an extremely talented and dangerous team. For the Packers to continue their win streak and get to win number eight, they will need some breakout performances at positions that will be challenged from the first snap to the last.
NFL
packerstalk.com

Packers Will Need Huge Performances to Oust Seahawks

The Packers win streak came to a crashing halt in a hard fought 13-7 defeat against Kansas City. While Jordan Love showed so glimpses as to why he was a first round talent, Green Bay sorely missed Aaron Rodgers. The defense kept them in the game throughout, shutting down a potent Chief offense. The epic collapse of the Special Teams spelled doom for the team trying to steal a win without their all-world quarterback.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy