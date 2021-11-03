CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Blakeman leads Curran in tight race for Nassau County executive

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bqjQB_0ckwYfz200

Republican Bruce Blakeman is leading incumbent Democrat Laura Curran in the race for Nassau County executive.

An official winner has not been determined yet, but Blakeman was leading Curran with over 11,000 votes as of early Wednesday.

LIVE UPDATES: Election Day 2021

There are still absentee ballots left to be counted, but Blakeman was optimistic he would prevail.

"Our political people told us that we have a large enough lead that we're the winners, so I'm going with it, next county executive," Blakeman said.

Curran released a statement early Wednesday regarding the results, saying in part: "There are many thousands of absentee ballots that still must be counted--with more coming in. This is not over and we must trust the process. Every Nassau resident who participated in this election is owed the opportunity to have their voice heard."

New York Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs said it came down to the "red wave," something he says has happened in other parts of the state this Election Day.

"I think it's a mood, a political environment issue," Jacobs said. "It's something we see in other counties, I'm seeing it in Suffolk, upstate New York."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Nassau County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Elections
Nassau County, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Curran
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Election#Republican#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
News 12

News 12

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy