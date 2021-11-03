CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Carter re-elected in St. Paul; rent-stabilization measure passes

By Greta Kaul
MinnPost
MinnPost
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Election night in St. Paul lived up to the city’s reputation — quieter than next-door Minneapolis. All the big races in St. Paul — the mayor’s race, a ballot measure on rent control and four school board races — were decided just before midnight on Election Day, while voters in Minneapolis...

www.minnpost.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MinnPost

Minneapolis high school principals sign statement of concern about violent crime

Principals concerned. WCCO reports: “Several Minneapolis high schools posted a statement on social media Thursday addressing what they call ‘increased levels of violent crime’ in the city. … The statement was posted on Facebook pages for Edison, Washburn, North, FAIR School Downtown, Patrick Henry and Roosevelt and signed ‘Your Minneapolis Public High School Principals.’ … ‘In recent days, many of us have seen even more violent incidents that are directly impacting our students; especially when school is letting out,’ the statement reads. … It asks students and staff to ‘continue to be vigilant, stay together, and avoid lingering.’”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Minnesota homeowners expected to see large increase in winter heating costs

For MPR, Kirsti Marohn reports, “Along with chillier weather, Minnesota homeowners should brace for a sharp increase in heating costs expected to hit pocketbooks this winter. Last month, the federal Energy Information Administration predicted that U.S. households will spend 30 to 50 percent more money to heat their homes this winter, depending on the type of fuel and the severity of the winter weather. ‘We are starting to see unusually high prices for heat,’ said Annie Levenson-Falk, executive director of the Citizens Utility Board of Minnesota, which advocates for utility consumers. ‘Whether you’re using natural gas or propane or fuel oil, prices are up across the board, and roughly as high as they’ve been at any point over the last seven years.’”
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Judge to allow livestreaming of Kimberly Potter trial

Says the Star Tribune’s Chao Xiong, “The judge presiding over the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter reversed course and ruled Tuesday that the trial will be livestreamed due to COVID-19 concerns. … Chu’s ruling comes after a media coalition of local and national news outlets, including the Star Tribune, filed a motion last week challenging her August order. The coalition argued that livestreaming Potter’s trial was the only way to meet the constitutional mandate for “meaningful access” to the courts, given the high public and media interest in the case and space limitations in courtrooms imposed by COVID-19 social distancing.”
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
MinnPost

What Minnesota is getting from the new federal infrastructure bill

After a long battle of wills between moderates and progressives in Congress, one of Democrats’ priority bills passed the House late Friday night, paving the way for the president to sign the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law. House lawmakers passed the bill, formally titled the Infrastructure Investment and...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Minneapolis, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Government
City
Saint Paul, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Elections
Saint Paul, MN
Elections
MinnPost

After St. Paul rent control vote, developers put projects on hold while city scrambles to interpret new ordinance

Katie Galioto and Shannon Prather report in the Star Tribune: “Less than 24 hours after St. Paul voters approved one of the country’s most stringent rent control policies, Nicolle Goodman’s phone started to ring. Developers were calling to tell the city’s director of planning and economic development they were placing projects on hold, putting hundreds of new housing units at risk.…Voters’ decision Tuesday to cap annual rent increases at 3% sent developers into a frenzy, prompting some with stakes in Minnesota’s capital city to pause projects or reconsider sites for future housing. Unlike most cities with rent control, St. Paul will not exempt new construction, which opponents argue will force lenders and developers to look outside the city for spots where they feel more confident that they will recoup investments and earn profits.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

How each St. Paul ward voted on the rent stabilization ordinance

This election, voters in both Minneapolis and St. Paul passed ballot measures on rent control with around 53 percent of votes in favor. The charter amendment in Minneapolis allows the city council to enact rent control, while St. Paul’s measure specifies a 3 percent cap on rents per year, with some to-be-determined provision for variances.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rental Home#Re Elected#Carters#Paul Rose
MinnPost

Minnesota adds 305 streams and lakes to ‘impaired waters’ list

Going in the wrong direction. KSTP reports: “Monday, 305 bodies of water were added to the proposed 2022 ‘impaired waters’ list, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA). … According to the MPCA, the 305 added streams and lakes brought the total number to 2,904 on the list. … Notable waters on the upcoming 2022 list include: the Root River in southeastern Minnesota, the Vermillion River in Dakota County, Lake Osakis in north-central Minnesota, Norway Lake in Kandiyohi County, Lake Phalen in Ramsey County, and the St. Louis River. … The MPCA reported unhealthy conditions for fish and bugs remained the most common impairment, resulting from poor habitats and conditions that typically stress aquatic life.”
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minneapolis Council to be most diverse in city’s history

Hibah Ansari writes in the Sahan Journal: “In the first Minneapolis City Council election since the murder of George Floyd last year, new candidates won seven races. The 13-member council, the most diverse in the city’s history, will immediately confront crucial questions about public safety, rent stabilization and government structure. Among the new faces are Elliott Payne in Ward 1, Robin Wonsley Worlobah in Ward 2, Michael Rainville in Ward 3, LaTrisha Vetaw in Ward 4, Jason Chavez in Ward 9, Aisha Chughtai in Ward 10 and Emily Koski in Ward 11. Wonsley Worlobah’s win as a Black Democratic Socialist, as well as victories from Payne and Chughtai in Ward 10 marks the most diverse council in Minneapolis history and one with a majority of people of color. Eight out of 13 members are people of color and six of them are Black.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Four takeaways from the 2021 school election results in Minnesota

This year’s school board elections faced an unprecedented level of scrutiny fueled by heated debate over masking mandates and critical race theory. With the election now over, the main outcome from Tuesday’s vote for Minnesota’s schools is an increase in funding from local taxpayers in many districts across the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
MinnPost

Results in Virginia, New Jersey and, yes, Minneapolis offer a preview of Minnesota’s 2022 elections

Welcome to the first day of the 2022 election, or at least the first day when 2022 no longer has to act as though it is politely waiting for the 2021 election to be over. It is over. Yet many of the issues fought over in the Minneapolis and St. Paul city elections will make the transition to races for Congress, governor and for control of the Minnesota Legislature. At the top will be public safety and housing affordability. And GOP candidates for governor have already noticed that certain issues — like COVID safety rules for schools and curriculum changes — will be potent in suburban swing districts.
MinnPost

Contentious election fuels higher voter turnout in Minneapolis

KSTP-TV’s Rebecca Omastiak reports: “Minneapolis saw a high voter turnout on Election Day Tuesday. Minneapolis City Clerk Casey Carl said that as of 5 p.m., about 115,000 voters had submitted their ballots, according to responses from roughly 85% of the 134 city precincts. Carl noted the total was not complete. Carl said that number equates to roughly 45% turnout at the polls through 5 p.m. Tuesday. The highest turnout has been for an odd-year election since the 1970s is just over 46%. ‘I think competitive races draw turnout, significant ballot questions that are, in their nature, potentially controversial drive turnout, and our ballot reflects that so I think that Minneapolis voters are turning out to respond to those opportunities,’ Carl said.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Which voters put Jacob Frey over the top in the Minneapolis mayoral election?

On Wednesday, the results of ranked-choice voting tabulations by the city of Minneapolis were released confirming that incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey had won re-election. Frey had a strong lead in first-choice votes on election night, but not enough to be declared a winner right away. However, after just one round of re-allocation of votes according to the city’s procedure for tabulation ranked-choice elections, Frey had more votes than the other remaining candidate, Kate Knuth. The final total was Frey with 70,669 votes (49.1 percent) and Knuth with 55,007 votes (38.2 percent).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

With two complete street rebuilds, Minneapolis is taking traffic calming to the next level

Most of the time, street maintenance projects only scratch the surface. Every fifteen years or so, any given street in Minneapolis gets a “mill and overlay,” the most common kind of repair. A public works crew shows up to mill off and replace the surface asphalt. The process takes about two weeks, and if you’re lucky, the public works’ department will throw in a few new ADA sidewalks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

St. Paul firefighter’s death from cancer ruled work-related, a first for Minnesota

Rule change. The Pioneer Press’ Mara H. Gottfried reports: “St. Paul Fire Capt. Mike Paidar loved helping people and his family is hoping a new determination about his death will allow that legacy to live on. … Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington recently concluded Paidar’s death from cancer was linked to his work and therefore occurred in the line of duty, making his family eligible for public safety officer death benefits. … The designation for Paidar, who was 53, is a historical first for the state, according to the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 21. The St. Paul union’s president said it’s important because studies have found that firefighters are at greater risk of cancer due to carcinogens they are exposed to in their work. ”
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

The odds on Minnesota adopting sports betting just got a lot better

For his first nine months as chair of the Minnesota House Commerce Committee, Rep. Zack Stephenson wouldn’t even hold hearings on bills to change state liquor laws or add the state to the growing list of those with legal sports betting. He was too busy, he said, drafting his chunk of the two-year state budget and moving a bill to legalize, regulate and tax recreational marijuana.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy