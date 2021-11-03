CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

40 Under 40 honoree: Crystaline Combs of U.S. Bank

Sacramento Business Journal
 9 days ago
We're introducing you to our 40 Under 40 honorees. Crystaline Combs' resume lists the development of strategies that have helped her Sacramento U.S. Bank branch outperform financially within the company. But she says that her biggest professional accomplishment is "having helped people reach their full potential" with her work...

Sacramento Business Journal

