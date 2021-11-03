CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

High school football team in Gaston County denied playoffs over fight

By Lindsay Clein
WNCT
WNCT
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YiSWg_0ckwWulR00

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A local high school football team won’t be heading to the playoffs, even though it has a 9-1 record this season.

Mountain Island Charter School was ruled ineligible following an incident at its game against Carver in Winston-Salem, where some kind of altercation broke out on the field.

The school has since taken the video down from the website that streams high school football games.

In the video, you see students involved in some kind of altercation, and Mountain Island Charter parents say students were just defending themselves.

Three Raptors were ejected following the incident. According to state rules, if a team has three or more fighting ejections in a season, it’s not eligible to participate in the playoffs.

“We saw tears in the coach’s eyes when he had to stand in front of those boys Friday night and tell them the season is over,” said Parent Hamani Fisher.

A season with nine wins and just one loss is ending too soon for football players at Mountain Island Charter School.

“Obviously, they did what they were supposed to do,” said Fisher.  “But now, they don’t get the opportunity to see the reward of what they’ve done.”

Students were told at last Friday’s game about the ineligibility, and parents were alerted via e-mail.

The NCHSAA rule on eligibility dates back to the early 2000s.

“The rule is ruining a lot of chances for seniors that have college coaches coming to look at them,” Fisher said.

Parents are also upset over the school’s lack of communication regarding the incident.

“They didn’t even fight for our students,” said Fisher. “They didn’t even try to appeal.”

Charlotte Football Insider Matt Morrow took to Twitter to express his frustrations.

“We have to stop this practice of ending team seasons due to questionable situations that occur on the field,” he said.

Now, these high school students are hurting after putting in months of hard work.

“They put their heart and soul into getting ready for the football season,” Fisher said. “To have it snatched away so quickly for an infraction we don’t agree with– it’s disheartening.”

FOX 46 reached out to the school’s principal and coach looking for a comment from the school, but we never heard back.

Parents met with administrators Monday but didn’t receive the answers or clarity they wanted.

High school playoff games start Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Hamilton adds seven signees to 2022 women’s soccer team

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Coming off the third AAC Championship appearance in four seasons, the East Carolina soccer team will add seven players to the program for the 2022 season, as announced by head coach Jason Hamilton on Wednesday. “I think the one thing that jumps out about this class is the size and athleticism that […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Farmville Central’s Joyner among three signees to ECU women’s hoops team

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Three players signed national letters of intent to join the East Carolina women’s basketball team for the 2022-23 season, including the highest-ranked signee in program history, as announced by head coach Kim McNeill on Wednesday. “I’m extremely excited to announce the addition of these three young ladies to our family,” said McNeill. “We’re continuing […]
FARMVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU men’s golf team inks three during early signing period

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina Head Men’s Golf Coach Kevin Williams has announced that Lucas Augustsson, Philip Linberg Bondestad and Davis DeLille have each signed a national letter of intent to play golf for the Pirates beginning with the 2022-23 season. CLICK HERE for more from ECU Sports Information “We got a late start with this recruiting class, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

NC State vs Wake Forest Top 25 matchup highlights ACC slate

Things to watch in the Atlantic Coast Conference for Week 11: GAME OF THE WEEK No. 21 North Carolina State at No. 13 Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons (8-1, 5-0 ACC) took their first loss of the season last week, a three-point nail-biter to North Carolina in a non-conference matchup, so they’re still a game […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gaston County, NC
Gaston County, NC
Football
Gaston County, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
Gaston County, NC
Education
WNCT

Virginia Tech, Duke both looking to end losing streaks

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Virginia Tech and Duke enter their ACC matchup this weekend looking to end disappointing losing streaks. And while the Hokies will be celebrating Senior Day Saturday, there are questions about coach Justin Fuente’s future. The Hokies (4-5, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) have lost four of their last five games, including the […]
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

NFL-best Cardinals continue to evolve, prepare for Panthers with Walker at QB

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Vance Joseph thinks it’s great the Arizona Cardinals have an 8-1 record, which is tops in the NFL. The defensive coordinator has also been around long enough to know it doesn’t mean much as the calendar moves to November and December. “The good teams in this league in the second half […]
NFL
WNCT

Williams scores 22 as Wake Forest tops William & Mary 77-59

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Senior Alondes Williams scored a career-high 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting and Wake Forest breezed to a 77-59 victory over William & Mary in a season opener on Wednesday night. Jake LaRavia added 13 points and four steals for the Demon Deacons, who led 46-18 at halftime. LaRavia knocked down 6 […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

‘QB1’ Returns: QB Cam Newton officially signs with Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms to bring the former quarterback and 2011 overall draft pick back to Charlotte. The Panthers said Newton adds experience to a quarterback room that saw starter Sam Darnold go down with a shoulder injury last Sunday. In nine seasons […]
NFL
WNCT

WNCT

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy