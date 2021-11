Two new developments — with nearly 250 apartments — appear to be coming to the blocks north of the Holland Tunnel in Jersey City. The Jersey City Planning Board is preparing to vote on final approval for two 10-story buildings at the intersection of 18th and Grove streets near the Lackawanna Center. Newport Associates Development Company, which has ties to Newport developer LeFrak, is the developer for both projects.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO