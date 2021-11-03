Point Pleasant Beach over Riverside - Girls soccer - CJG1 first round

It may have been 11:59PM with 35 seconds of that final minute in the rearview mirror for Cinderella, but the clock hadn’t struck midnight yet. Equalizing on a scramble in the box in the dying seconds, Cinderella story and twelfth-seeded Pascack Valley then used a Nolan Wasserman strike in double-overtime to stun second-seeded Roxbury, 2-1, and win the NJSIAA/Wawa Section 1, Group 3 title in Roxbury. The improbable sectional title was the first in the school’s history.

HILLSDALE, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO