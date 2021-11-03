CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

Point Pleasant Beach over Riverside - Girls soccer - CJG1 first round

By Jason Bernstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gabby Kirchner’s three first half goals powered fourth-seeded Point Pleasant Beach to a 9-0 victory over Riverside in the first round of the NJSIAA/Wawa Central Jersey, Group 1...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Sports
NJ.com

Boys Soccer: Wasserman, Pascack Valley continue Cinderella run, win 1st section crown

It may have been 11:59PM with 35 seconds of that final minute in the rearview mirror for Cinderella, but the clock hadn’t struck midnight yet. Equalizing on a scramble in the box in the dying seconds, Cinderella story and twelfth-seeded Pascack Valley then used a Nolan Wasserman strike in double-overtime to stun second-seeded Roxbury, 2-1, and win the NJSIAA/Wawa Section 1, Group 3 title in Roxbury. The improbable sectional title was the first in the school’s history.
HILLSDALE, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Princeton Day takes down Ranney for South Jersey, Non-Public B title

Seventh-seeded Princeton Day defeated fifth-seeded Ranney on the road, 3-1, in the championship game of the NJSIAA/Wawa South Jersey, Non-Public B tournament. Princeton Day (12-11) will face North Jersey sectional champion Gill St. Bernard in the Non-Public B final on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at Kean University. The teams have met once in each of the last four seasons, with Gill St. Bernard’s winning three of the four. Gill St. Bernard’s earned a 4-2 regular-season victory last season and also took down Princeton Day 4-0 in the 2017 Prep B semifinals.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

