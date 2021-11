Austin city auditors found the city was unprepared to respond to the impacts of Winter Storm Uri because planners failed to adequately consider the risks of a severe winter storm, leading to widespread disaster. That was a major conclusion of an audit released Monday. Although the city faced a cascade of dangers, auditors found that the city might have fared better if management had acted on recommendations going back to at least 2011. While auditors did not criticize city employees who worked tirelessly to help assist others in the emergency, they said the city lacks an effective process for ensuring that a sufficient number of staffers are available and trained to respond to a disaster.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO