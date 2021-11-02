CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba County, CA

Surveillance Video Shows Thieves Steal Dump Truck From Irrigation District In Yuba County

cbslocal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROWNS VALLEY (CBS13) — A brazen burglary was caught on a surveillance camera at a tiny irrigation district in Yuba County. Thieves broke in and drove off with a dump truck, and a long list of tools, leaving the already small operation in a big bind. Kelly McNally is...

sacramento.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Stamford Advocate

Police: Video shows thieves stealing carts full of groceries from Oxford store

OXFORD — State police said they are investigating after several people entered a local grocery store, filled up shopping carts with items and left without paying. The Oxford Resident trooper’s office said they are also aware of a video of the incident circulating on social media. “This office has received...
OXFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Browns Valley, CA
Yuba County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Yuba County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Police seek surveillance footage after thieves steal car, burglarize vehicles in Winthrop Harbor

Police are asking residents to review their surveillance video after thieves burglarized multiple vehicles and stole a car early Friday morning in Winthrop Harbor. The Winthrop Harbor Police Department said a number of unlocked vehicles in the village were entered and had items stolen from them between 1:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Friday.
WINTHROP HARBOR, IL
cbslocal.com

Caught On Video: Man Accused Of Stealing Semi-Truck In NW Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police just released surveillance video of a man they say stole a truck back in August. The video shows a man wearing a cap opening the door of a semi-truck, then taking off without the trailer. Detectives say it happened after 7:30 p.m. in the 600...
MIAMI, FL
WFMZ-TV Online

Thieves steal catalytic converters from trucks on lot

CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. — Police are seeing another surge in catalytic converter thefts, this time at a business in Berks County. Caernarvon Township police said the thefts happened between Oct. 5 and Oct. 18 at the Morgan Corporation in Caernarvon Township. Police said the converters were cut off trucks parked...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dump Truck
Click2Houston.com

Thieves caught on camera stealing UTV, trailer from Hooks Airport

SPRING – Authorities said a pair of thieves knew exactly what they were looking for when they targeted a family at Hooks Airport in Spring. The family said the thieves stole their prize possession - their UTV and trailer. “The ball, the hitch was too big for the trailer,” said...
SPRING, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman Dressed As FedEx Delivery Worker Caught On Video Stealing Packages In Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Ring doorbell camera at a Pittsburgh home caught a woman who was wearing a FedEx shirt stealing packages. Pittsburgh police have charged the woman, who was caught on video stealing packages on Beam Way on Mount Washington last Thursday. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The woman has been identified by police as 50-year-old Laura Woester. She was seen wearing a purple and black shirt with a FedEx logo on it. According to the criminal complaint, Woester noticed the home’s video surveillance system and returned to the car she arrived in. She grabbed a camo jacket and a different colored mask before returning to the home a second time, according to the criminal complaint. That’s when she picked up the boxes and took off with them. Woester of Mount Washington has been charged with theft. FedEx told KDKA it does not have any record of Woester working for the company, and the carrier wants to remind everyone that FedEx employees wear company-issued photo ID badges at all times.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KYTV

Thieves steal motorcycles from a storage facility in north Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thieves recently stole motorcycles worth thousands of dollars from Sun-West Storage in north Springfield. The manager of the storage facility said the thieves broke into four storage lockers mid-day on Oct. 24. One tenant, Todd Smith, was tending to his motorcycles inside, when he noticed something...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Fox11online.com

Surveillance video released from Denmark bar burglary

DENMARK (WLUK) -- Brown County investigators released surveillance video of a Denmark bar being burglarized. Deputies are looking to speak with anyone that was at the Denmark Saloon on Wisconsin Avenue late Saturday into the early morning hours of Sunday. The burglary occurred after the business closed Sunday. If you...
DENMARK, WI
Florida Star

VIDEO: Asleep At The Steal: Crook Who Stole Truck Caught Napping In The Back

A man has been arrested in Florida for stealing a truck and dragging its driver along the ground. His reason for taking the vehicle: he didn’t want to walk home. The incident took place in the Flagler County town of Bunnell, Florida, on Oct. 6. It began when the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a carjacking near Kielb Road and State Road 100 in Bunnell.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy