Surveillance Video Shows Thieves Steal Dump Truck From Irrigation District In Yuba County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Ring doorbell camera at a Pittsburgh home caught a woman who was wearing a FedEx shirt stealing packages. Pittsburgh police have charged the woman, who was caught on video stealing packages on Beam Way on Mount Washington last Thursday. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The woman has been identified by police as 50-year-old Laura Woester. She was seen wearing a purple and black shirt with a FedEx logo on it. According to the criminal complaint, Woester noticed the home’s video surveillance system and returned to the car she arrived in. She grabbed a camo jacket and a different colored mask before returning to the home a second time, according to the criminal complaint. That’s when she picked up the boxes and took off with them. Woester of Mount Washington has been charged with theft. FedEx told KDKA it does not have any record of Woester working for the company, and the carrier wants to remind everyone that FedEx employees wear company-issued photo ID badges at all times.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO