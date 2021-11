Gen:LOCK has confirmed its release date for Season 2 on HBO Max, and it's coming up next month! The first season of Rooster Teeth and Michael B. Jordan's Outlier Productions' gen:LOCK series first made its debut back in 2019, and fans have been curious to see how the franchise would continue with a second season. This new season was confirmed to be in the works later that year with an intended release on HBO Max. After being fairly light on new details for this new season until earlier this Summer, it turns out it won't be much longer before fans can check out the next season for themselves.

