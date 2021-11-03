Shoals high school bands march to state prominence

Congratulations to the Senior High Marching Band for receiving a Superior Rating Trophy at the 2021 NSBA State Marching Band Competition that was held on October 23rd in Lincoln. The band’s show was titled “Elvis“. There is now a string of 6 straight superior trophies for the Pioneer Marching Band. All the students were able to celebrate with ice cream sundaes. The 6 seniors of this year, Ryan Swierczek, Cameryn Lewis, Tristan Fuhrman, Katherine Jabens, Bella Benoit, and Drum Major, Payton Pohlad were able to sign the trophy. Great job to all for their hard work, hours of time spent, and commitment to reaching this goal. These students’ dedication to the program earned them the success that the band has been known for all these years.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO