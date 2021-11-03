CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Visit to cemetery shifts perspective

By Ronny Michel
L'Observateur
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve said it many times before, and I haven’t changed by mind – I make major decisions in the cemetery. Nowhere else are the priorities of life as clear to me. A visit to the cemetery is the quickest way I know to shift my perspective from ‘here and now’ to...

www.lobservateur.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitt News

Fresh Perspective | Reflecting on the fall

With the leaves turning shades of red and orange and Panthers starting to bundle up, that means the fall semester is almost over as we head towards Thanksgiving break. This time of year brings many changes, including who we are as people and as Panthers. Over the past 11 weeks,...
walterborolive.com

ROTC cleans cemetery.

The Live Oak Cemetery Board of Directors had its fall clean-up day Saturday, October 23 from 8:00-12:00. The board was joined by local ROTC students who were happy to do community service. They raked, trimmed hedges, picked up trash, reset flags and flowers that had fallen to the ground, and carried piles of debris. According to appreciative board members, they were the best, they worked hard, and their attitudes were genuine and gracious.
ADVOCACY
L'Observateur

Life comes with warning signals

My car has an option that keeps me centered. Literally. If I veer too far to the line marking my lane on either side, a flashing dashboard light and beeping signals I have gone too far. My daughters hate the noise. “Can’t you disable it?” they have all asked on...
Coastal View

Carpinteria Cemetery GM visits Rotary Club Morning

Last week, Carpinteria Cemetery general manager Mike Damron spoke to the Rotary Club of Carpinteria Morning. Damron spoke to members about the recent Día de los Muertos celebration on Oct. 31, describing the vibrant remembrance, and highlighted the cemetery’s operations. He said his favorite part of the job was meeting...
CARPINTERIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Cleveland Daily Banner

A student's perspective on Halloween

When you think of Oct. 31, Halloween is always the first thing that comes to mind. Young children through elementary school age don their spooky scary costumes prowling through neighborhoods and …
EDUCATION
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Cemetery work party

JOPLIN, Mo. – Plenty of people were on hand for the fall work day event over at Joplin’s Peace Church Cemetery on Saturday. The event was organized by the Peace Church Cemetery Association. Helping out with the cemetery clean up were 50 to 60 cadets with Joplin ROTC. Volunteers assisted...
JOPLIN, MO
Gettysburg Times

Cemetery dedicates markers

On Saturday, Oct. 30, two markers were dedicated at the Evergreen Cemetery during ceremonies honoring the dead that were removed from local cemeteries and relocated to Evergreen. In 1927, the congregations of St. James Lutheran and Trinity Reformed Churches purchased lots at Evergreen Cemetery for the purpose of relocating the...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Daily News

Restoration of Walcott Cemetery continues

Walcott, North Dakota, was founded in 1879 and for nearly 140 years, the city has been served by its cemetery. Following the first headstones in 1882, the cemetery was extended farther east and north with the purchase of additional land. Cemetery land was originally provided by the Ralehus family, which...
WALCOTT, ND
Schiffo

Spiritual Perspectives on Romantic Relationships

I encountered a very gorgeous and stunningly lovely person. Your heart is pumping like it's race day, and your knees feel like they've turned to Jell-O. We've all had the experience of falling in love and realizing how beautiful the other person is. Couples fall all over heels in love and then break up because of the heartbreak that follows. But, as we've all learned through time, you receive what you put into anything, and love is no exception.
Pleasanton Express

CHARLOTTE COMMUNITY CEMETERY CLEANUP

Raeven Mendiola lights candles at the altar on Nov. 1. The event was a way of honoring and learning about Dia de los Muertos and its culture in the Charlotte community.
CHARLOTTE, TX
kscequinox.com

A new perspective of dance

Reggie Wilson’s Fist and Heel Performance Group entertained Keene State students on Thursday, October 28, with their unique style of dance and performance. The group was founded in 1989 in northern Brooklyn, soon after Wilson graduated from New York University (NYU) Tisch School of the Arts. According to their website, “Their mission is to create, research, develop and present new performance work that investigates the intersections of culture and movement practices.” The group has not only performed in New York, but also parts of the Caribbean, Africa and Europe.
KEENE, NH
Niles Daily Star

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Another perspective

I would like to submit my personal opinions and comments to the story concerning the Niles Macinos fighting to stay open. A good business owner would know exactly when his lease ended. A good business owner would contact his landlord two, if not three, months before the lease expired to begin the process of lease renewal. A business owner looking to be successful would have called and emailed the landlord every single day until the lease expiration date if the landlord was not responding. A competent business owner would have acquired an attorney just before the lease expiration to fight for his business if he was continually ignored. A good business owner would know that after the lease agreement ends, the tenancy becomes month to month, hence giving much more power back to the landlord. Mr. Thrash admits the lease had already expired when the landlord contacted him about renewal. The landlord would have been one hundred percent in the right to give Mancinos a 60-day notice to be out of the building. They did not. I do not know if Mr. Thrash and his landlord had anymore discussions than he stated but, I’m very sour towards Mr. Thrash’s I’m the victim mentality. When he himself admits he let his lease expire leading to the month to month tenancy. Mr. Thrash goes on to say, I’ll own my own business but not in this community. The I’m going take my ball and go home statement worsens his position as he contradicts his own wife’s statements about her love for her customers and the support the community has shown them since the restaurants opening. I feel bad for the situation the business and its loyal customer base is in, but I do not feel bad for the business owner and his actions leading to the situation.
NILES, MI
themtnear.com

Peak Perspectives: Planning for 2022

This week has seen a new door opened for businesses in Gilpin County. The “Keep It Local” campaign is a 52-week effort designed to promote local businesses and organizations and highlight the importance of community support. The campaign will start sometime in the next few months, no later than January.
NEDERLAND, CO
L'Observateur

It’s impossible to be hateful when you’re grateful

This week, as we celebrate Veterans Day (November 11) and pay tribute to the men and women who took the oath to serve our country, we thank you for answering the call to serve, not only this day, but every day. With so much for which to be thankful, my...
SOCIETY
northernpublicradio.org

Perspective: The frosting on the cake

“Don’t forget we will be working on fractions tomorrow. And bring your sack lunches…”. This was a bit of a mystery. We always went home for lunch in grade school. For some unknown reason, my remedial math teacher wanted us to bring our lunches. Great. Another thing to carry. As it was, the math textbook loomed large: it wouldn’t fit in my navy canvas book bag. I think the publishers figured that if they printed the math problems in real large type and in bold, you would miraculously understand them.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Return To Amish’: Mary Schmucker In ICU?

Return to Amish fans grew to love Mary Schmucker as if she was their own mentor and grandma. She was always helping the cast achieve their goals and attempted to guide a younger Jeremiah when she could. Now, she may need those kids she helped more than ever. Falling In...
TV & VIDEOS
BobVila

Solved! What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

Q: My new neighbors’ front porch light is green, rather than white or yellow. I know that a blue porch light signifies support for the police (and autism awareness), but a green light is new to me. Can you shed some light on this situation?. A: In November each year,...
WALMART
CNBC

Did it for the money: This 32-year-old joined the Army for a $300,000 dental school scholarship

Andrew Vo was raised in Huntington Beach, California by his mother, a refugee from Vietnam. "My parents immigrated from Vietnam during the Vietnam War, so we didn't have much growing up. We were considered lower class," he says, humbly comparing his own childhood to that of his mother's, who grew up living in a one-bedroom apartment with 9 brothers and sisters. "My mom literally worked every single day of her life to help support the family, her siblings, because she lost her parents at a very young age during the Vietnam War."
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
IFLScience

Scientists Once Searched For Evidence Of The Legendary "Brown Note"

If you've ever watched South Park, or spent a little too long on the Internet, at some point you've probably heard tell of The Brown Note. You may be surprised to learn that several scientists have actually looked into it, to see if it might be real. For the uninitiated,...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy