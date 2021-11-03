CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Brian Snitker describes winning World Series as neat, numb

fox5atlanta.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManager Brian Snitker said he was so excited to see...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Daily Herald

Aaron molded careers of World Series managers Snitker, Baker

ATLANTA -- Hank Aaron's imprint is firmly stamped on the World Series. His No. 44 has been painted on the grass in center field at the Braves' Truist Park all season. It remains in big, bold green for Friday night's Game 3 against the Houston Astros. The impact of Aaron,...
MLB
theScore

Snitker: Braves' bullpen deserves trip to Hawaii after World Series

The Atlanta Braves are one victory away from winning their first World Series since 1995, and their bullpen has been a big part of their postseason success. The bullpen has been so good, in fact, that manager Brian Snitker might gift them with something special once the series is over.
MLB
Talking Chop

Brian Snitker on getting a split in Houston, Max Fried

After taking an early lead in Game 1 and riding that to victory, the Atlanta Braves were looking for more of the same Wednesday night. However, this time it was the Houston Astros who struck early and used that advantage to even the series with a 7-2 win in Game 2. The Braves had some defensive mistakes that compounded the problems but at the end of the day, their offense just didn’t do enough.
MLB
actionnewsnow.com

Braves vs Astros World Series Game 3: Snitker relishing 'wild' Atlanta home crowd

Truist Park takes center stage tonight as the World Series shifts from Houston to Atlanta, with the Braves and the Astros looking to break the deadlock. Tied at a game apiece following Wednesday night's dominant 7-2 Astros win -- lit up by the ferocious pitching of right-hander José Urquidy -- the Braves will be looking to capitalize on home advantage for Games 3, 4 and 5.
MLB
northwestgeorgianews.com

David Carroll: What I learned from Brian Snitker

This is a column I should have written a long time ago, but with the Atlanta Braves in the World Series, now is the perfect time. It’s sort of a confessional, I guess. In March of 2016, I was at the Braves spring training site in Kissimmee, Florida. My family...
MLB
FanSided

Brian Snitker’s decision to pull Ian Anderson, explained

Braves pitcher Ian Anderson had a no-hitter going through five innings when manager Brian Snitker decided to pull him. Did he have a good reason?. On Friday night, Ian Anderson pitched five innings of no-hit baseball in the World Series, joining Don Larsen as the only pitcher to ever get that far without giving up a hit on that stage.
MLB
fox40jackson.com

Braves’ Brian Snitker defends pulling Ian Anderson in the middle of no-hitter

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker defended the decision to remove Ian Anderson from Game 3 of the World Series in the middle of a no-hitter against the Houston Astros on Friday night. Anderson went five innings and struck out four batters. He didn’t allow a hit and could’ve made history...
MLB
abc17news.com

Snitkers enjoy family moment before World Series Game 3

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves manager Brian Snitker usually sends bench coach Walt Weiss to take the lineup card to the umpires at home plate, but he wanted to do it himself before his team beat Houston 2-0 to win the first World Series game in Atlanta since 1999. What Snitker didn’t know was that Astros manager Dusty Baker saw him coming out of the Braves’ dugout and decided to send Snitker’s son, Troy, out with Houston’s lineup. Troy Snitker is the Astros’ co-hitting coach. The Snitkers turned and posed for a picture at home plate with the umpires, and Brian Snitker credited Baker for sending out Troy.
MLB
World Series
MLB
Atlanta Braves
Baseball
Sports
chatsports.com

Brian Snitker, Braves are one win away from a championship

The Atlanta Braves are just one win away from bringing another championship home. It has been a storybook season for the Braves to say the least, but now that they are on the cusp of something very few people were dreaming about in July, they know the importance of finishing the job. They also are well aware of the pitfalls having come up short despite holding a 3-1 lead in the past. For Brian Snitker, it is all about taking it one game at a time which is how they have approached the entire postseason.
MLB
Talking Chop

Brian Snitker on going on the road for Game 6, Max Fried and more

Monday was a travel day for the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros as the World Series shifts back to Houston for Game 6 Tuesday and Game 7 Wednesday if necessary. The Braves will carry a 3-2 series edge into Game 6 and need just one win to secure their first championship since 1995. They failed in their first attempt Sunday, as an early four-run lead evaporated in a 9-5 loss. As they have shown throughout the postseason, they are adept at putting tough losses behind them and keeping the focus on the task at hand.
MLB
FanSided

Braves World Series: Why Snitker Made Right Decision in Pulling Ian Anderson

While the Atlanta Braves won Game 3 in the World Series to take a 2-1 lead in the series, the win didn’t come without some controversy. In what was a great evening for the Atlanta Braves and their fans to win a World Series game at home for the first time since 1995, a lot of the conversation after the game had little to do with the Braves’ win.
MLB
FanSided

Braves’ Game 3 win full of risk, but plenty of reward for Brian Snitker

After five no-hit innings and only 76 pitches, Braves manager Brian Snitker approached Ian Anderson in the dugout, shook his hand and informed him his night was over. The decision illustrated the current state of modern baseball and simultaneously set the internet ablaze. Should Snitker have kept Anderson in the game and allowed him to continue pursuing the no-hitter? Or did Snitker make the right decision by not having Anderson face the top of the Astros’ lineup for a third time, maximizing the Braves’ chances of winning?
MLB
Talking Chop

Brian Snitker on lineup changes, bullpen games ahead of Game 6

One win away from their first World Championship in over 20 years, the Atlanta Braves will shake up their lineup ahead of Game 6 dropping Ozzie Albies from the third spot in the order to seventh. Brian Snitker was asked about the change and said that they just wanted to change the look.
MLB
FOX Sports

World Series 2021: Braves edge Astros as manager Brian Snitker deftly handles pitching staff

ATLANTA — If a reliever enters a World Series game to preserve a no-hitter in progress but he doesn’t know it’s a no-hitter, is it still a no-hitter?. The Atlanta Braves tested that question in Game 3 Friday night at Truist Park. Ian Anderson fired five admittedly and effectively wild innings before manager Brian Snitker shook his hand in the Braves’ dugout and summoned left-hander A.J. Minter from his bullpen. Minter was unaware Anderson had not surrendered a hit, but he kept it up. Luke Jackson, the next man up, was also unaware Anderson and Minter had not surrendered hits. He, too, held the line. Tyler Matzek, who had the eighth, was aware. He gave it up.
MLB
elisportsnetwork.com

‘You guys are going to be World Champions for the rest of your lives!’ – Brian Snitker leads Braves’ locker room celebration festivities

Brian Snitker helps lead Atlanta Braves’ locker room celebration following their Game 6 victory to clinch the World Series. Ben Verlander reacts to Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried and his performance in Game 6 of the World Series. Fried racked up six strikeouts and allowed no runs throughout the first six innings. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
MLB
Yardbarker

Just like Freddie Freeman, Brian Snitker deserves a lifetime contract

Freddie Freeman and Brian Snitker are just alike. Ok, maybe not at all. One has been the face of Atlanta sports and is set to earn around half a billion dollars over his career, and the other never made it out of the minor leagues until the Braves hired him as the interim manager in 2017, after spending over 40 years with the organization. One is a beloved superstar, while the other was constantly criticized by fans and media outlets alike. However, after ending a 26-year championship drought, both deserve to be Braves for the entirety of their careers.
MLB
myrtlebeachonline.com

Prior to World Series glory, Braves’ Snitker made history, won titles in Myrtle Beach

On his career path to becoming a World Series champion, Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker first made history and won championships in Myrtle Beach. As part of his 44-year journey through the Braves organization, Snitker was the first manager in the history of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans franchise, coaching the Class A team for three seasons from 1999 to 2001.
MLB

