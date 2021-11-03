Newcomers Beri, Burkert win Southmont council spots; incumbents Trevorrow, Ewald hold seats

Richard Burkert, president of Johnstown Area Heritage Association, stands inside the Peter L. and Eda Carpenter House, 312 Bliss St., on Saturday, June 8, 2019. The home, which was built in the 1920s, was part of the Architectural Tour of Southmont homes. By Patrick Buchnowski pbuchnowski@tribdem.com

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Newcomers Doug Beri Jr. and Richard Burkert won two of the four contested seats for Southmont Borough Council on Tuesday, unofficial election results show.

Republican incumbents Bill Trevorrow and Herb Ewald secured new terms with 296 votes (22.3%) and 276 votes (20.8%), respectively. Democrat Robert B. Morgan was the odd man out in the five-person race for four seats.

Beri, a Republican, won the most votes of any of the candidate – 333, or 25% of the total. Burkert, a Democrat, won 218 votes (16.5%), surpassing Morgan’s 189 votes for the fourth council seat.

Beri, 34, is executive director of the Indiana County Conservation District. He is a native of Indiana County who moved to Southmont in 2016.

“I really always liked the West Hills area,” he said. “This was the area to me that’s always been really appealing. It’s a great neighborhood, and part of living in a community is giving back. I think serving on the borough council is a great way to do that.”

Beri said he plans to bring his grant-writing skills from his career with the conservation district to his council job.

“I think there are a lot of opportunities for municipalities to get grants for projects instead of passing costs along to residents,” he said. “I am financially minded. Taking a hard look at the borough’s finances is something I want to do. My goal is to reduce tax burdens on residents.”

Beri’s campaign effort included postcards to voters.

“I just want to say thank you for coming out and voting,” he said. “These municipal elections are the most important because local government is where the decisions are made that have the most impact on us.”

Burkert emerged from the spring primary election as a successful Democratic write-in candidate.

Seeing that there were no Democrats running in the spring other than Morgan, Burkert and a group of his supporters started a social media campaign. A week after the primary, the county election’s office informed him that he received the minimum number of votes to be on the November ballot, which made the race for four seats competitive.

Burkert is the president and CEO of Johnstown Area Heritage Association, a position he’s held for 42 years.

“I think I can use some of those same skills I’ve used over my tenure at JAHA here in Southmont, where I’ve lived for 35 years,” he said.

Burkert said he believes the council should work on recreational opportunities.

“The borough no longer cooperates with the West Hills Recreation commission, and that was one of the first things that occurred to me on my campaign,” he said. “I think there are a lot of things we can do to enhance the community and make it a more attractive place for people to live. I like it the way it is, but it can be even more.”

He said he appreciates the effort of voters who encouraged him.

“When the postcards and lawn signs got out, I started getting a lot of feedback from people,” he said. “People shared their concerns with me.”