DURHAM – Duke head coach David Cutcliffe announced Friday that redshirt senior cornerback Leonard Johnson has been added to the team's trio of captains for the 2021 season. "To be honest, Leonard's been a captain since the start of this year," team captain Jake Bobo said of Duke's newest leader. "The way that guy has led the defense, led this team vocally and then with his actions, it only felt right to go ahead and put that into action. Coach was all in on it, the staff was all in on it and then of course the players were all in on it.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO