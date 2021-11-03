CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Fall 2021 Graduating Student Survey

University of Arkansas
 3 days ago

University of Arkansas students graduating this fall are invited to complete the First Destination Survey to report their post-graduation pursuits and learn what other students are doing after graduation. Graduating students can access the survey link or follow instructions provided...

news.uark.edu

ilbusinessdaily.com

At Lake Zurich, 97 percent of students graduate high school

About 99 percent of ninth graders in 2020 were "on track" to graduate at Lake Zurich High School, where the four-year graduation rate was 97 percent that year, according to the latest Illinois schools report card by the Illinois State Board of Education. Simultaneously, 56 percent of 10th graders, 57...
LAKE ZURICH, IL
fsunews.com

FSU hosts fall Graduate & Professional School fair

On Tuesday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Florida State University hosted its annual fall Graduate and Professional School Fair at Legacy Walk near the HCB Classroom Building. Several graduate and professional schools from across the country were welcomed to FSU in order to network with students about...
COLLEGES
famunews.com

Three Agribusiness Students Accepted into Graduate School Mentoring Program

The students, from left, DeAundr’e Newsome, Justin Anderson, and Isa Kamau Salaam, were awarded $2,250 Stipends by the Agricultural and Applied Economics Association. Three Florida A&M University (FAMU) agribusiness students were recently accepted into a graduate school mentoring program and will each receive a $2,250 stipend that can be used for travel, research, and/or graduate school applications.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fitnyc.edu

New Graduate Student Award Program Blends Scholarships and Mentorship

Fisch Tales: The Making of a Millennial Baby Boomer, and a member of the FIT Foundation board of directors, has launched the Bob Fisch Graduate Student Award Program. The program, which includes a $300,000 gift and an intergenerational mentoring strategy, features an award for entrepreneurial excellence, thesis project grants, and graduate scholarships for students in FIT’s Fashion Design MFA and Global Fashion Management MPS programs. Fisch—widely recognized as a pioneering merchant for his bold and successful innovations in value-priced, fast fashion retailing—will mentor students for an extraordinary one-on-one experience.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kymkemp.com

CSU: ‘Graduation Rates for All CSU Students Continue to Climb Under GI2025’

This is a press release from HSU News & Information:. The hard work to improve student success across all 23 California State University (CSU) campuses continues to pay off as graduation rates have risen to all-time highs for both first-time and transfer students, despite the turbulence associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. A record 132,167 degrees were conferred by CSU campuses in 2020-21—nearly 25,000 more than prior to the launch of the university-wide initiative in 2015.“Our resilient students undoubtedly deserve our respect and congratulations for their perseverance and accomplishments,” said Executive Vice Chancellor of Academic and Student Affairs Sylvia A. Alva. “And we should celebrate our own extraordinary efforts to help keep nearly half a million students learning, engaged, and moving forward despite unprecedented challenges. The CSU’s exceptional faculty, staff, and administrators have shown truly remarkable commitment and fortitude,” added Alva, who shared data related to increases in graduation rates during a university-wide virtual convening held on October 22 that drew more than 2,000 faculty, staff, leaders, and students. Among the information shared by Alva:
COLLEGES
University of Arkansas

Family Bond and Shared University Experience Inspire New Scholarship

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – University of Arkansas alumnus Wood Kaufman believes that education is the most important component in creating a better and stronger society. He and his late mother, alumna Sherry Wood, are making it possible for more students to receive that education by creating a new scholarship in the Sam M. Walton College of Business.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
miami.edu

Graduate student creates app to meet neighbors with common interests

After three years of living in her off-campus apartment building, Catherine LaSpina realized that she hadn’t had the time to meet a single person. Today, she has a little more time on her hands as she nears the end of the M.D./MBA dual degree program at the University of Miami Patti and Allen Herbert Business School and the Miller School of Medicine.
CELL PHONES
umd.edu

UMD, Graduate Student Government Announce Commitment to Housing Solutions

University President Darryll J. Pines and Graduate Student Government President Tamara Allard sent the following email today to graduate students and campus leadership:. We write to you today with a new approach to tackling the challenge of economical, transit-oriented, nearby housing for graduate students. We have been listening carefully to the graduate student community to understand their needs and concerns for how we can better support the tremendous work they do for our university and our research enterprise.
COLLEGES
WDTV

Fairmont State University to honor graduates at Fall Commencement Ceremonies

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University will honor graduates during Fall Commencement Ceremonies on Saturday, November 20. West Virginia Auditor, John B. “JB” McCuskey, will provide the keynote address. The University will hold two separate ceremonies in the Feaster Center on campus. The Fall Commencement Ceremonies will take place...
FAIRMONT, WV
KRQE News 13

Donation to help some Indigenous art students graduate debt-free

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A record-setting fundraiser will help Indigenous students get a college degree and it’s largely because of one talented alumna. Kathleen Wall of Jemez Pueblo, a distinguished potter, grew up making pottery. Wall knew she wanted to turn her passion into a career. “By the time I finished high school, I was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
timesdelphic.com

Students reflect on their fall experiences

Drake University resumed classes Oct. 20 after a four-day fall break. During this time, Drake students travelled domestically or spent their leisure time locally. Max Masko, a sophomore studying history and anthropology/sociology, stayed on campus over fall break. “I live in Indiana but I have family here in Des Moines, or around Des Moines, so I just stayed here on campus. I was with friends who were in town every single day and all day long pretty much,” said Masko.
DES MOINES, IA
Cornell University

ILR School graduate program draws students from many industries

Now in its seventh year, Cornell’s first-ever hybrid degree program, the ILR School’s Executive Master of Human Resource Management (EMHRM), has become what one graduate calls “the experience of a lifetime.”. “Hybrid is all the rage these days, and EMHRM is hybrid in powerful ways,” said Susan Beauregard, executive director...
EDUCATION
blinn.edu

Eight students graduate from Blinn College Certified Nurse Aide Program

The Blinn College District recently recognized eight Certified Nurse Aide Program graduates who have acquired the skills to serve as compassionate and vital healthcare workers. Avery Bock (San Antonio), Keana Bui (Sacramento, Calif.), Mackenzie Burke (Bellville), Lorin Dixon (Pahrump, Nev.), Leslie Fitzhenry (Katy), Abigail Gautreaux (Thrall), Savannah Lunn (Round Rock),...
BRENHAM, TX
TheAtlantaVoice

Top MBA graduates to mentor students at Morris Brown College

Morris Brown College boasts a new mentorship program that matches local MBA professionals from eight prestigious schools with its growing base of diverse students. The inaugural program will support a select number of full-time juniors and seniors along with a unique cohort of first year students from the College’s adult education program. “This wonderful opportunity offers an educational and mutually […]
ATLANTA, GA
The Recorddelta

FBLA teaches students about leadership roles after graduation

TENNERTON — Mrs. Christy Dean and Mrs. Angie Westfall’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) students attended a seminar on Tuesday, October 19 at the Tennerton Library to elect officers, set organizational goals and kick things off for the school year. FBLA is the largest business career and technical student...
TENNERTON, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Undergraduate Enrollment Falls While Graduate School Enrollment Increases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Fewer and fewer people are enrolling in college and it’s not just happening here in Pennsylvania. U.S. undergraduate enrollment has dipped 3.2% since the fall of 2020. It comes after a similar drop of nearly 3.5% in 2019. Meanwhile, here in Pennsylvania, National Student Clearinghouse Research says enrollment has fallen by 6.5% from 2019. Despite the falling numbers in undergraduate enrollment, more people are enrolling in graduate school than before the COVID-19 pandemic.
HARRISBURG, PA
University of Arkansas

More Student Winners Announced in Vaccine Incentive Program

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Prizes continue to be given out for fully vaccinated students as part of the university’s vaccination incentive effort. Last week, $500 scholarships, $100 parking permit credits, and event tickets at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center and TheatreSquared were awarded to more than 20 students. Any student is eligible to win just by getting a COVID-19 vaccination.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

