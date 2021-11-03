Fall 2021 Graduating Student Survey

This is a press release from HSU News & Information:. The hard work to improve student success across all 23 California State University (CSU) campuses continues to pay off as graduation rates have risen to all-time highs for both first-time and transfer students, despite the turbulence associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. A record 132,167 degrees were conferred by CSU campuses in 2020-21—nearly 25,000 more than prior to the launch of the university-wide initiative in 2015.“Our resilient students undoubtedly deserve our respect and congratulations for their perseverance and accomplishments,” said Executive Vice Chancellor of Academic and Student Affairs Sylvia A. Alva. “And we should celebrate our own extraordinary efforts to help keep nearly half a million students learning, engaged, and moving forward despite unprecedented challenges. The CSU’s exceptional faculty, staff, and administrators have shown truly remarkable commitment and fortitude,” added Alva, who shared data related to increases in graduation rates during a university-wide virtual convening held on October 22 that drew more than 2,000 faculty, staff, leaders, and students. Among the information shared by Alva:

COLLEGES ・ 12 DAYS AGO