UPDATE: Selah pool proposition is likely to fall short during its fourth time on the ballot

UPDATE at 8 p.m. on 11/2/21: Early returns on Election Night indicate that the citizens of Selah will not pass the proposition to help maintain the Selah Aquatic Center. The vote is close with a narrow majority of 50.9% of voters electing to approve the measure. However, the proposition needs 60% of votes to be approved.

SELAH, Wash. — For the fourth time, voters are considering a maintenance and operations levy that would help keep the Selah Aquatic Center running for the next six years.

Voters previously approved a levy of 7 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, which helped fund pool operations from 2012 to 2018. Since then, the pool has had to rely on other means to stay open.

“In that time, we have been able to operate our new facility only through the generous support of community donations, and of course, the revenue that we make operating,” said Kelliann Ergeson with the Selah Parks and Recreation Service Area (SPRSA), which owns and operates the pool on property they lease from the City of Selah.

However, Ergeson said that model isn’t sustainable in the long-term and the pool needs the support of the entire community to ensure it is able to open back up next summer.

“The costs of operating a pool are too great to ask a couple of community members to continue to be the answer,” Ergeson said. “The answer is all of us.”

The regular property tax levy to fund pool operations would have a maximum tax rate of $0.10 per $1,000 of assessed property value. If approved, the levy would generate about $211,000 annually from 2022 through 2027.

“For a $200,000 home at 10 cents per $1,000, that would be $20 a year or less than $2 a month,” Ergeson said.

Previous ballot measures to fund efforts at the Selah Pool/Selah Aquatic Center include:

Passed measures:

2012 M&O Levy — In 2012, SPRSA sought a levy to help fund the Selah Pool, which was owned and operated by the City of Selah and funded by SPRSA. The levy proposed a tax rate of $0.075 per $1,000 of assessed property value, which they estimated would generate about $120,000 per year from 2013 to 2018. The measure passed with 78% support.

2015 Construction Bond — In 2015, voters approved a $6.2 million construction bond to replace the Selah Pool with the Selah Aquatic Center. The measure passed with about 63% support.

Failed measures:

2017 Special Levy — In 2017, the city told SPRSA it would not be able to operate the pool for the summer of 2018 — prior to SPRSA taking over operations — without additional funding, as the costs of operating a pool had gone up significantly since the last levy was approved in 2012. The special levy asked to raise the previous levy to $0.18 per $1,000 of assessed property value just for the year of 2018, which would have generated $300,000 only for 2018. About 56% of voters approved, but the voting didn’t raise to the 60% needed for a measure to pass.

2018 M&O Levy — In 2018, SPRSA asked area voters to support a levy of $0.18 per $1,000 of assessed property value, which would have generated about $305,000 annually from 2019 to 2024. The measure fell just shy of the 60% supermajority needed to pass, with 59.15% of voters approving.

2019 M&O Levy — In 2019, SPRSA asked voters to approve a levy of $0.15 per $1,000 of assessed property value, which would have generated about $250,000 annually from 2020 to 2025. The measure failed, with 58.9% approving.

Ergeson said by supporting the levy, they’re supporting the pool and the pool’s investment into the community.

“I know taxes can be not the most popular topic, but this is a tax that you can feel good about keeping right here in the Selah community, returning it right back into our local economy,” Ergeson said.

In the summer of 2021, the aquatic center employed 41 teens who live in the Selah area, paying them a combined total of more than $100,000 in payroll. SPRSA also contracts with local agencies for their utilities, insurance policy, hardware needs and chemical supplies.

Ergeson said if the measure is not approved, SPRSA may not have the funds necessary to open the pool next summer.

“It’s going to be gut wrenching; we’re looking at needing to close a facility that we will continue to pay for in terms of the bonds,” Ergeson said. “I don’t want to fear monger, but honestly the consequences are pretty grave if we’re not able to get an M&O levy passed.”

However, if the measure is approved, the aquatic center will be provided with enough funds to pay for the continued upkeep of the pool and day to day operational costs through 2027. With that taken care of, Ergeson said the SPRSA board would be able to focus on their long-term goals.

“It means, my goodness, we can really start — in earnest — planning for what we hope and what we anticipate will be an extraordinary future for the facility,” Ergeson said.

