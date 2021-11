Amid the ongoing heated debate over whether or not to get a COVID-19 vaccine, the CDC is again recommending Minnesotans get a flu shot to avoid a "Twin-demic" this winter. Everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine every season with rare exceptions. Vaccination is particularly important for people who are at higher risk of serious complications from influenza. Adults as well as children older than six months are advised to get the flu shot by the end of October. The sooner you get the shot, the sooner you're protected from this year's strain of the flu.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 5 DAYS AGO