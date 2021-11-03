CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Marie Riley Named as Research Technologies Liaison

University of Arkansas
 3 days ago

Marie Riley transitioned to the IT Services research and academic technologies team as a research technologies liaison on Nov. 1. In this role, Riley will assist IT leadership in developing and implementing organizational effectiveness, business process...

news.uark.edu

aithority.com

Built Technologies Names Bob Van Nortwick As Company’s First President

Industry veteran led AWS Startups team and held executive positions at leading banks. Built Technologies (Built), the fastest growing construction finance platform in the U.S., announced the appointment of Bob Van Nortwick as Built’s first President. In this newly created role, Bob now leads Built’s business units and product organization. In this role, he will focus on creating a more connected construction ecosystem amongst lenders and investors, property developers, builders, and contractors by improving the financial infrastructure of the industry and embedding next generation payments, financial products, and improved procurement of goods and services for its customers.
BUSINESS
KRMS Radio

Lake Regional Names Chris Harper To Director Of Technology

Lake Regional Health System has announced the naming of Chris Harper to serve as director of Information Technology. That’s according to the PR office which says Harper will mainly be responsible for overseeing Lake Regional’s information system infrastructure and the cybersecurity program. Harper brings 20 years worth of experience to...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
webster.edu

Wainz Named Registrar & Sr. Director for Enrollment Management Data & Technology

Laura Wainz has been named Webster’s Registrar and Senior Director for Enrollment Management & Technology. In this role, Wainz will oversee the Office of the Registrar following the retirement of Don Morris, and will continue to oversee the Enrollment Technology Department as it integrates the new CRM for Admissions launched last year. Samantha Simmons, formerly the.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
martechseries.com

Uniform Named BigCommerce Technology Partner

Uniform offers headless presentation management and personalization to help businesses connect BigCommerce with CMS, front-end and CDN of choice. Uniform today announced it has been named a BigCommerce Technology Partner, providing more than 60,000 BigCommerce customers access to Uniform’s composable platform. Beginning today, BigCommerce customers can directly access Uniform’s platform from the BigCommerce App Marketplace.
BUSINESS
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
Fayetteville, AR
Business
University of Arkansas

Sehon Named College of Engineering Employee of the Quarter

Sandy Sehon, fiscal support supervisor in the Industrial Engineering Department, was named Employee of the Quarter. The award aims to recognize staff who play an integral part in the college's daily routines. Sehon has been a member of the industrial engineering team for almost 12 years. Department Head Ed Pohl...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
martechseries.com

ALFI Names New Leadership Team Comprised of Media, Advertising and Technology Veterans

Current Board Member and Media & Advertising Executive, Peter Bordes, Appointed Interim CEO. Veteran Technology Executive David Gardner Named CTO. Veteran Aerospace Executive and ALFI largest Shareholder, Jim Lee, Named Chairman of the Board. ALFI , an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform, announced significant changes to its senior leadership team,...
BUSINESS
University of Arkansas

Yakeshia Jenkins Named Global Campus Employee of the Quarter

Yakeshia Jenkins has been named employee of the first quarter by the University of Arkansas Global Campus. Jenkins, a web designer on the Marketing and Communications team at Global Campus, was nominated for her outstanding work behind the scenes, improving the Global Campus website and tackling web design issues that can affect website content and presentation.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
wsu.edu

Expanded aquatic biology technology will enhance health-related research

Washington State University scientists from a range of fields expect that recently completed $1 million upgrades in aquatic biology equipment and facilities on the Pullman campus will help them make significant advances in health-related research. A grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust covered half the cost of renovations in...
PULLMAN, WA
martechseries.com

INKY Technology Names Shlomi Gian Chief Revenue Officer

Industry Veteran Joins Leadership Team to Drive Sales and Go-To-Market Activities. Company Hits Customer Milestone–Surpassing Twelve Hundred Customers. INKY Technology Corporation, a pioneer in next-gen email phishing protection, announced that Shlomi Gian, most recently CEO of CybeReady, will be joining its leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) to drive the company’s sales and go-to-market activities. The Company also announced it has surpassed twelve hundred customers now using its advanced email phishing and security solutions.
BUSINESS
inparkmagazine.com

Kelly Repass named by IAAPA as Director, Global Research

IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, has named Kelly Repass as Director, Global Research. In this role, Repass will develop a new strategy for the IAAPA research program and oversee its implementation and execution. “Kelly comes to IAAPA with extensive travel and tourism experience leading consumer and industry...
BUSINESS
CU Boulder News & Events

CU Boulder researchers work to transfer the ‘technology’ of biology

Above: Assistant Professor Orit Peleg at her apiary. Header image: A leaf sits on a circuit board. Several new faculty hires in CU Engineering take inspiration from nature when conducting research. When Assistant Professor Orit Peleg was a student, some of her teachers used elegant examples from nature to explain...
BOULDER, CO
theedgemarkets.com

Axiata names Thomas Hundt as new group chief strategy and technology officer

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 26): Axiata Group Bhd has appointed Thomas Hundt, the chief executive officer (CEO) of its Cambodia-based unit Smart Axiata, as its new group chief strategy and technology officer with immediate effect. The telecommunications group said Hundt, who will relocate to Kuala Lumpur and step down as Smart...
BUSINESS
wustl.edu

Woodard named outstanding researcher by radiology society

Pamela K. Woodard, the Hugh Monroe Wilson Professor of Radiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named the 2021 Outstanding Researcher by the Radiological Society of North America. The honor recognizes those who make significant contributions to radiologic research and pioneer change in the industry.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
BlogHer

How Companies Are Integrating DE&I Into Their Business Strategies

It’s not just smart business, it’s good business. Across the board, it’s understood that diverse and inclusive workplaces are positive for companies and employees alike. A 2019 study showed that companies with higher levels of gender diversity and with HR policies and practices that focus on gender diversity were linked to lower levels of employee turnover, while another study showed that organizations with strong diversity are likely to increase employees’ job satisfaction and commitment to the company. Add to that the fact that companies with strong DE&I see higher revenue, and you’d think that all companies would be incorporating DE&I practices. But...
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

UCD’s Prof William Gallagher named SFI Researcher of the Year

Cancer biologist William Gallagher was one of several researchers recognised at the annual award ceremony. Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) has announced the winners of its annual awards, which recognise key leaders and innovators in Irish research. At a virtual ceremony today (4 November) as part of its Science Summit, SFI...
CANCER
dbusiness.com

Tarek M. Sobh Named President of Lawrence Technological University

Lawrence Technological University in Southfield announced Tarek M. Sobh has been appointed as its eighth president and will assume office Jan. 1, 2022. The announcement was made by Douglas Ebert, chairman of the university’s board of trustees. Sobh succeeds, Virinder Moudgil, who has led LTU as president for nearly a decade.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
University of Arkansas

Communication Sciences and Disorders Students Shine at State Convention

University of Arkansas students in the communication sciences and disorders (CDIS) program presented research and participated in professional development recently at the Arkansas Speech-Language-Hearing (ArkSHA) Convention in Little Rock, Arkansas. CDIS undergraduate honors presentations during the convention included:. "Aphasia Reading Club (ARC)," by Clare Kellough. "The Perception of Speech-Language Therapy...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
southeastproduceweekly.com

First Five Members Of The Farm2050 Nutrient Technology Trialing Platform Named

Finistere Ventures and Innovation Endeavors have revealed the first five companies selected for the Farm2050 Nutrient Technology Trialing Platform, a dual-hemisphere agritech testing and validation platform. The Farm2050 Nutrient Trialing Platform aims to identify, validate and demonstrate at scale promising technologies in nutrient management and water contamination reduction across broad...
AGRICULTURE
The Daily Collegian

Criminal justice professor named a 2021 NSF-CJARS research fellow

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Siyu Liu, assistant professor of criminal justice in Penn State Harrisburg’s School of Public Affairs, has been named a 2021 Criminal Justice Administrative Records System (CJARS) research fellow. “I am very grateful for the support and opportunity of this fellowship to further my project integrating CJARS data...
HARRISBURG, PA

