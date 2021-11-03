Marie Riley Named as Research Technologies Liaison

Industry veteran led AWS Startups team and held executive positions at leading banks. Built Technologies (Built), the fastest growing construction finance platform in the U.S., announced the appointment of Bob Van Nortwick as Built’s first President. In this newly created role, Bob now leads Built’s business units and product organization. In this role, he will focus on creating a more connected construction ecosystem amongst lenders and investors, property developers, builders, and contractors by improving the financial infrastructure of the industry and embedding next generation payments, financial products, and improved procurement of goods and services for its customers.
