DOJ sues to block Penguin Random House’s acquisition of rival publisher Simon & Schuster

By Hamza Shaban
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Justice Department is suing to block Penguin Random House from acquiring its smaller rival Simon & Schuster, alleging that the proposed merger would harm American authors and consumers by shrinking an already highly concentrated market and ultimately decreasing the quantity and variety of books. The department alleges that...

www.post-gazette.com

The Hollywood Reporter

In Targeting ViacomCBS’ Simon & Schuster Sale, Biden’s Antitrust Team Makes First Bold Move

The lawsuit launched by the Department of Justice on Nov. 2 to block Penguin Random House from acquiring Simon & Schuster is undoubtedly bold. As the first government case to explicitly challenge the creation of a “monopsony” — where a single buyer controls the market — this antitrust case is destined for business books and law review articles regardless of the judge’s determination. But those attempting to decipher what the lawsuit means for Warner Bros. Discovery and other proposed mergers may be thinking too narrowly. For decades, influenced by legal scholars led by Robert Bork, antitrust cops were mainly focused on...
bloomberglaw.com

Penguin, Simon & Schuster Deal Triggers Author Risk Probe at DOJ

Penguin Random House/Simon & Schuster tie-up will harm authors, DOJ says. DOJ looking beyond consumer welfare standard in merger review. The Justice Department’s bid to block Penguin Random House’s proposed acquisition of rival Simon & Schuster reflects its recent focus on individual worker protection in antitrust enforcement. The $2.18 billion...
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Government Files Antitrust Suit to Block ViacomCBS’ Sale of Simon & Schuster

The U.S. government has filed an antitrust suit seeking to block ViacomCBS from selling its publishing unit, Simon & Schuster, to Penguin Random House. The lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday morning, alleges that the $2 billion deal “would give Penguin Random House outsized influence over who and what is published, and how much authors are paid for their work.” In particular, the government alleges that the merger would be harmful to authors of “anticipated top-selling books,” by depriving them of competition in the publishing market. “If consummated, this merger would likely result in substantial harm to authors of anticipated top-selling books and...
TheDailyBeast

Feds Sue to Stop Penguin From Becoming Two-Thirds of the Publishing Industry

The Justice Department filed an antitrust suit Tuesday to block an American publishing giant’s proposed acquisition of one of its main rivals. Penguin Random House, owned by the German conglomerate Bertelsmann and itself the product of a merger, announced last year that it had reached an agreement to acquire Simon & Schuster for $2.75 billion. The Justice Department alleges in its suit that the takeover would create an anticompetitive “publishing behemoth.” Five large companies control the majority of American publishing, and the takeover of Simon & Schuster by a rival would make four. Penguin is already the largest among the five by a vast margin. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement, “If the world’s largest book publisher is permitted to acquire one of its biggest rivals, it will have unprecedented control over this important industry… Post-merger, the merged firm and its next largest competitor would account for more than two-thirds of that market.” Penguin’s lawyer said in a statement, “The government should only be challenging those mergers where they can prove that, as a result of the combination, consumers are going to be harmed — typically in the form of higher prices. And here there is no such evidence.”
Gazette

DOJ files antitrust lawsuit to block major book publisher merger

The Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit on Tuesday in an attempt to block a merger between two major book publishing companies. Simon & Schuster acquired by its largest competitor, Penguin Random House, for $2.18 billion. The DOJ claimed such a merger would be harmful to book sales, authors, and...
Boston Herald

Feds sue to block book publishing merger

The Justice Department is suing to block a $2.2 billion book publishing deal that would have reshaped the industry, saying consolidation would hurt authors and, ultimately, readers. German media giant Bertelsmann’s Penguin Random House, already the largest American publisher, wants to buy New York-based Simon & Schuster, whose authors include...
Law & Crime

DOJ Sues to Stop Two Largest Rivals From Becoming the ‘Largest Book Publisher in the United States’

The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday filed an antitrust lawsuit in an effort to kill a long-running merger attempt between Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster. “Books have shaped American public life throughout our nation’s history, and authors are the lifeblood of book publishing in America,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a DOJ press release. “If the world’s largest book publisher is permitted to acquire one of its biggest rivals, it will have unprecedented control over this important industry. American authors and consumers will pay the price of this anticompetitive merger – lower advances for authors and ultimately fewer books and less variety for consumers.”
wnctimes.com

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Directs Steps to Safeguard the Rights of and Ensure Access to Justice for Veterans & Servicemembers

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Directs Steps to Safeguard the Rights of and Ensure Access to Justice for Veterans & Servicemembers. Civil Rights Division and Office for Access to Justice to Lead Efforts. U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland today issued a memorandum reaffirming the Justice Department’s commitment to guarding...
Washington Post

A year later, an obviously illegal campaign stunt is determined to have been illegal

You have to imagine that it isn’t cheap to maintain the White House. It’s a large mansion, with countless historical items and a large staff. It is a manifestation of the power of the presidency, so it is well-tended and (generally) well-kept. Although it constitutes only a small part of the federal government’s overall spending, its upkeep is nonetheless covered by American taxpayers.
