This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. “Keep your friends close and your enemies closer” has become an impossible adage to follow this year — at least when it comes to the hotly-anticipated Harvard-Yale. Come Saturday, Nov. 20, some hallmarks of the rivalry game will surely persist (elitist, half-jokes like “in my country, no one’s even heard of Yale” t-shirts and the battle-worn “safety school” chant included). But while tradition would typically call for a rowdy barrage of Harvard College students to make their way down to Yale a day early for a night of fraternizing with the enemy, pandemic restrictions mean that this year’s Harvard-Yale will look a bit different, and a lot shorter, for some students.

HARVARD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO