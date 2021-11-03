CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akbar V Is "Losing Faith" & Asks Funk Flex For Opportunity To Rap

By Erika Marie
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe industry may be filled with opportunities for artists looking for their big breaks, but it still is difficult to make your mark. We live during a time where artists are able to carve out their own paths without the help of labels and a machine behind them, however, even those...

Teyana Taylor’s LA “Farewell” Show Goes Viral For Lap Dances, Junie & Putting Fan's Safety First

Twitter woke up this morning to see Teyana Taylor’s LA show trending on the Explore page, and for good reason. Last night, Teyana was onstage at The Novo for the LA stop on her “The Last Rose Petal… Farewell” tour, which she announced at the foot of September to be her last city-to-city run, before retiring from music completely. Fans, of course, were devastated by the news, but Teyana left LA with a series of memorable moments, leaving everything out on stage.
Rosalía Releases New Single "LA FAMA" Featuring The Weeknd

Rosalía and The Weeknd have connected once more, delivering the new single "LA FAMA" via Columbia Records on Thursday. The new single, which is performed in Spanish, is the first track to arrive from Rosalía's upcoming studio album MOTOMAMI, which is scheduled for release in 2022. The two artists sing to each other about how seductive fame can be, with a glitzy video directed by Director X to really seal the vision.
Denzel Curry Admires Megan Thee Stallion & Noname's "Black Female Energy"

There are some circles that believe fans need to pick sides or styles when it comes to the artists they enjoy. In the realm of women in Rap, there are some who degrade artists for showing too much skin or accuse them of not adhering to what they believe is Hip Hop, while others are respected amid praises for their pen game. Denzel Curry believes that both ideals can coexist and he explained why in a recent sit-down with XXL.
Metro Marrs Releases New Single "Sink Or Swim"

Eighteen-year-old Quality Control-signed rapper Metro Marrs has officially returned with his new single, coming through with "Sink Or Swim" on Thursday. For fans of the developing talent, this song may sound like it's coming from out of left field. The new record takes on a much more alternative approach than Metro's previous releases, which were more trap-leaning.
Smino Floats On New Track "I Deserve"

Smino is one of the most criminally underrated artists in the entire world. Known for his inventive flows and creative delivery, the St. Louis-raised rapper has returned on Thursday with the release of his new single "I Deserve," a collaboration with NOS. After lighting a blunt on his stove and...
Toosii Believes Some Artists Are "Dragging It" By Checking On Fans Following Astroworld

As more information about what occurred as Astroworld continues to be released, the more we see Travis Scottfacing an increasing backlash. The rapper went from being one of the top-selling artists in the world to becoming an industry pariah as both people and companies distance themselves. There have been rumors that Scott has been edited out of the Kardashian-Jenner's new reality show and since Astroworld last weekend, more footage of artists stopping their shows to check on their fans has surfaced.
DaBaby Is "Back On My Baby Jesus Sh!t Again" On His 6-Track Project

A little scandal won’t stop DaBaby’s show and the rapper has returned with a vengeance. DaBaby had a rough summer following his Rolling Loud debacle and the aftermath left his name being trashed on social media. Lines were divided as his dedicated fans stood by his side and as debates were raging online, DaBaby was carefully plotting out his next move.
Lil Nas X Will Appear On "Maury," Drops Hilarious Trailer With Ex

He has developed a reputation as being one of the biggest, yet beloved trolls in the music industry, and Lil Nas X has upped the ante. The Montero rapper has been taking hits from his critics since he first stepped onto the scene over "Old Town Road" and its record-breaking popularity, or due to him living his life as an openly gay rapper.
Silk Sonic Croons Their Way Into Your Heart On "An Evening With Silk Sonic"

This has been an album that fans have been begging for throughout the year and now, we have finally received Silk Sonic’s project. The dynamic collective consists of Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, and their team of talented musicians who have effortlessly blended the retro sounds of the ‘70s with a modern take on R&B. When they first formally announced their collaboration with "Leave the Door Open," fans couldn't get enough of the single. On Friday (November 12), they have returned with An Evening with Silk Sonic, and Paak and Mars caught up with Rolling Stone months ago to explain why they wanted to make "feel good" music.
T-Pain Takes Walk Of Shame After His Rolls-Royce Ghost Has Its Soul Taken

T-Pain is using a major hit to his luxury car collection as both a public service announcement and a teachable moment in financial management for his Instagram followers. In a video he posted on IG Wednesday (November 10), T-Pain appears to be involved in a conversation with the tow truck driver tasked with repossessing his custom convertible Rolls Royce Ghost.
BROCKHAMPTON's Merlyn Wood Ignites Solo Career With "S.Y.K."

BROCKHAMPTON's impeccable run as a hip-hop leaning, self-proclaimed boyband will soon come to an end, as frontman Kevin Abstract has announced on several occasions. Since 2017, they have captivated rap fans with an unmatched charisma and diverse cast of members. Of those members, Merlyn Wood stands out as the most...
Young Thug Signs New Publishing Deal With Kobalt Music Group

Young Thug has stepped up his game in the last three years, having three consecutive Billboard No. 1 albums, starting with 2019's So Much Fun. After this year's Young Stoner Life compilation album hosted by Young ThugSlime Language 2 and his solo album Punk also went No. 1, 2021 became Thugger's most successful year in his whole career.
Deeper than Rap

MalcolmXavier may be new to music, but he’s clear about the message he wants his art to convey and in a way that still catches the listener’s ear. He wants to promote positive music over dope trap-infused production. A student of hip-hop new to the game, he took a page...
Kanye West Shares Throwback Baby Photo With Mother Donda

Kanye West is missing his mother a little extra today as Wednesday, November 10 marked the anniversary of her passing. Donda West passed away from surgery complications at 58-years-old in 2007. She was an educator and author, and her world-famous son made sure this year that her memory stays alive through his art.
Boosie Badazz Announces Two Albums Releasing On November 19

From having his Instagram shut down countless times to his neverending war with Lil Nas X, 2021 has been a whirlwind for Boosie Badazz. Add in the public tension between him and his former artist Yung Bleu and the fact that he was recently banned from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, and it's clear that the "Wipe Me Down" artist has had an incredibly controversial past several months.
Key Glock’s Memphis Rap Bangers And The Restoration Of Faith

Is there a rap music community? There was. For decades, as rap grew in popularity, it sprouted different strains and sounds and subgenres. Rappers feuded bitterly with each other, sometimes with deadly results, but they all seemed to belong to the same general world. Since rap music has become the dominant form of global pop music, that’s been gone. I’ve been thinking about this after the Astroworld atrocity. The way the Astroworld Festival was put together was about branding, not about community. Travis Scott built his own brand on raging-out catharsis and corporate partnership, two things that seem like they should be mutually exclusive. He came from Houston, and he threaded his music with nods to Houston aesthetics, but he never seemed like a Houston rapper. Instead, Scott seemed to spring fully-formed from the circa-2013 rap-internet zeitgeist. He translated his own branding into pop dominance. But Scott and the money men behind him didn’t put enough money and effort into caring for the people who came to his festival, and now people are dead and dying.
MUSIC

