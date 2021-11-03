Akbar V Is "Losing Faith" & Asks Funk Flex For Opportunity To Rap

Is there a rap music community? There was. For decades, as rap grew in popularity, it sprouted different strains and sounds and subgenres. Rappers feuded bitterly with each other, sometimes with deadly results, but they all seemed to belong to the same general world. Since rap music has become the dominant form of global pop music, that’s been gone. I’ve been thinking about this after the Astroworld atrocity. The way the Astroworld Festival was put together was about branding, not about community. Travis Scott built his own brand on raging-out catharsis and corporate partnership, two things that seem like they should be mutually exclusive. He came from Houston, and he threaded his music with nods to Houston aesthetics, but he never seemed like a Houston rapper. Instead, Scott seemed to spring fully-formed from the circa-2013 rap-internet zeitgeist. He translated his own branding into pop dominance. But Scott and the money men behind him didn’t put enough money and effort into caring for the people who came to his festival, and now people are dead and dying.

